Перевод, Озвучка (рус., укр., англ.)

November 2011 – July 2012

International Kids Club

Assistant to Director, consultant on Franchising. Duties included full administrative support of the business, the director and acting projects.

March 2009 – November 2011 Open World Program Coordinator, ACTR/ACCELS in Kyiv

Duties include full planning and development of the program on annual basis.

Close cooperation with American Counterparts and the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv and its Consular Section; Officials on Ministry levels and the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, Supreme Court of Ukraine, etc. Development of Program Strategy. Constant communication with Moscow and Washington D.C. offices and the Open World Leadership Center to insure desired Program Results Administrative support and control of Program Assistant and Alumni Coordinator.

September 2010 – till present Manager of Human Resources and Advisor to Director, International Kids Club

I am fully responsible for the recruiting, training of corporate style and control over the staff in the International Kids Club. My advisory activities are connected to the franchising issues for the company and cooperation with potential partners.

August 2007 – February 2010 Open World Program Assistant, ACTR/ACCELS in Kyiv

Duties included ongoing program support in logistical, administrative and visa issues. Constant communication with Moscow and Washington D.C. offices and the Open World Leadership Center to insure desired Program Results. Reporting to Program Coordinator and the Country Director.

July 2007 Open World Program Intern, American Councils for international education

Duties included administrative help to program assistant and coordinator

Education

In 2010 graduated from Kyiv Institute of Business and Technologies with BA in Foreign Economic Affairs.

In 2010 graduated from Trade and Economics Institute, Vinnitsa branch of the National Trade and Economics University, BA in English Translation In 2004 graduated from Russian high school affiliated with Russian Embassy in Cairo, Egypt. Intensive English courses, took part in accelerated educational program and completed school one-year ahead of time.

Languages

Ukrainian and Russian -- native ability to speak, read, and write

English -- advanced level of speaking, reading, and writing

German and Arabic -- basic speaking fluency, read and write with the help of dictionary