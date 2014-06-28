annakhabarova

Literary Translator & Content Curator

From concocting web content on BÜBCHEN to cheer babies to translating&transcribing exclusive programmes for the MTV to inspire teens, this bilingual+ creature with a Kubrickian COD and an MA with honours in LITERARY TRANSLATION has done it all and will now gleefully bead-string your precioussss words.

From Art History to Formula 1 speciality, everything can be cooked, origami-ed and served.

Currently launching her own project "The PORRIDGES" to bring about the renaissance of the Russian to English literary translation.