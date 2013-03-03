1998 – Foreign Languages GCSEs:
2008 School № 114 All the basic subjects including
Kyiv English, Turkish Language
and Mathematics and Literature
Diploma :
English Language excellent
Bussines English Studies good
2008 – Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv Faculty :
2013 Kyiv Eastern Studies and
Arabic Language
2012 – Student Seminar Conference “Higher Education”:
Sweden Stockholm University
Stockholm Malmo University
Lund University
Other skills :
I have knowledge of translation of fiction literature, poetry and mass media articles English and Arabic languages.
Additional information :
I am always more strict and like discipline. I use to plan everything I want to do beforehand and I also prefer deadlines and sharp timetables. I feel myself confident about organizing events, projects, any kind of working group.
I like to get on with people and to solve different kinds of problems, but I usually try to avoid such situations. I am hardworking and reliable person, punctual. I have a great aility to work by myself for a long time, nevertheless I can also be a part of a group and sometimes if it is neccesary to take leader positions. I am open to try new tasks and assignments.