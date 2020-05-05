Senior PHP, JavaScript and SQL Develope

Full Stack developer with over 12 years of experience and specialized in PHP, JavaScript, SQL/NoSQL communications, REST API integrations, Laravel, Node.js, Express, React.js, Vue.js, MySQL, MongoDB, Redis, Docker, Socket.IO.Have experience with Linux-based servers maintenance, AWS, Google Cloud, Cpanel, WHM, Continuous Integration, Continuous Deployment, REST API (Facebook, Instagram, Vkontakte, Youtube, Payment systems, Google Drive, DropBox & etc ...).

Have experience with methodologies of Agile: Scrum & Kanban.

Responsible for own actions and decisions.

The ability to look at the product from a business perspective, find the best balance between current company needs and technical development/support in the future.

I worked with the REST API of many payment systems: PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, EcoPayz, WireCard, Webmoney, Yandex. Money, Yandex Kassa, LiqPay, Ukash, Coinify, Robokassa, Interkassa, Perfect Money, Payanyway, Privat Bank, Jeton Wallet, Paykasa, AstroPay, Paygiga.