42 года
14 лет на фриланс-бирже
Education:

2000-2005: Dnepropetrovsk National University, the Department of Applied Mathematics.

Course of Study or Major: Applied Mathematics.

Diploma/Degree: specialist’s degree.

Experience:

Project Manager (2009-2010)

Product Specilist, QA lead (2007-2009)

QA specialist (2005-2007)

Additional:

2007 - 2009: English school of Pulin (2 years)

Tools:

Test Director, TestLog; Eventum, Bugzilla, DCL, OnTime, TestLink;

VmWare Workstation;

Logmein Rescue;

Robohelp, Help and Manual.

GUI Design studio, Axialis Icon Workshop, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom, SnagIT;

MS Word, Excel, Project, PowerPoint;

SQL server (user level), IIS (user level: deployment of the application, configuration);

MS Outlook, The Bat;

Vault Client, SVN;

Truecript, Acronis suits, AraxisMerge;

MindManager and different add-ins, Visual Mind;

Far, Total Comander and the like;

Various instant messengers, browsers.

drakula1980
Андрей 
45 лет
15 лет в сервисе
Был
3 года назад
$5
10 баллов
14 лет назад
Фавикон для сайта по продаже запчастей для грузов.
Быстро, качественно, без лишних замечаний. Рекомендую!!!
Приятно работать с Андреем. Рекомендую.
valeriyvan
Валерий 
54 года
15 лет в сервисе
Был
4 года назад
$20
10 баллов
14 лет назад
Нужно перерисовать более 400 картинок
Спасибо. если хотите, можете продолжать со следующими 10 картинками.
Спасибо. Буду продолжать с вами сотрудничать.
valeriyvan
Валерий 
54 года
15 лет в сервисе
Был
4 года назад
$20
10 баллов
14 лет назад
Нарисовать 4 ч/б пиктограммы для iphone/ipad прил.
Спасибо
Мой первый проект. Спасибо Валерию за оказанное доверие. Задача поставлена четко и понятно. Приятно работать. Буду рада дальнейшему сотрудничеству.
