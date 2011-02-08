Education:
2000-2005: Dnepropetrovsk National University, the Department of Applied Mathematics.
Course of Study or Major: Applied Mathematics.
Diploma/Degree: specialist’s degree.
Experience:
Project Manager (2009-2010)
Product Specilist, QA lead (2007-2009)
QA specialist (2005-2007)
Additional:
2007 - 2009: English school of Pulin (2 years)
Tools:
Test Director, TestLog; Eventum, Bugzilla, DCL, OnTime, TestLink;
VmWare Workstation;
Logmein Rescue;
Robohelp, Help and Manual.
GUI Design studio, Axialis Icon Workshop, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom, SnagIT;
MS Word, Excel, Project, PowerPoint;
SQL server (user level), IIS (user level: deployment of the application, configuration);
MS Outlook, The Bat;
Vault Client, SVN;
Truecript, Acronis suits, AraxisMerge;
MindManager and different add-ins, Visual Mind;
Far, Total Comander and the like;
Various instant messengers, browsers.