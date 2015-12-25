Marketer in Artel Outsourcing Group

Artel Outsourcing Group was established in 2013 to provide high quality outstaffing services in order to enhance efficiency and profitability of the business development. AOG database contains over 6000 experienced developers that along with expertise and focus on the international customers enable the company to supply its clients with top-tier Ukrainian IT specialists.

AOG Jobs is a unique IT marketplace intended to help Ukrainian companies find interesting IT projects and international clients choose the needed developers or teams for their projects just for a few minutes. Currently the service includes over 5000 individual developers and 300+ IT companies specialized in 86 technologies. AOG Jobs also offers a Partner program, which caters for the transfer of the irrelevant IT Leads/projects to other companies or individual developers on a commercial basis.