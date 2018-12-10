ar_armenovna

Hospitality - the main industry of my work.Here you can find good job, great experience and nice friends. The main point

of the work is to help people to spend wonderful moments in Armenia, introduce

them everything about our country. But the most important thing is relationship

between humans. I am also a dedicated and results-driven linguist with a highly

successful background in the linguistics.

Experienced in working with children and adults. Possesses excellentinterpersonal, communication and negotiation skills and the ability to develop

and to maintain mutually beneficial internal and external relationships. Enjoys being part of, as well as managing,motivating and training, a successful and productive team, and thrives in

highly pressurised and challenging working environments.