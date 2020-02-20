Full Stack Web Developer

A full stack web developer with over 10 years of expertise in both server-side and client-side applications, relational database development and design.

During these years gained experience in CMS & CRM Systems, eCommerce platforms (such as Magento and OpenCart), PHP frameworks (CodeIgniter, Zend, Slim), additionally – worked with API integration (payment services and gateways), interface integration and custom backend design.

Experienced in development of parsing applications and live analytics monitoring development, worked with databases – synchronizing, exporting, converting.