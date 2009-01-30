Arseny Berezin arseny_barseny_b
NaN летРоссия/Санкт-Петербург
15 лет на фриланс-бирже
Был
15 лет назад
Know-it-All Pro Business Consulting, Translation and etc...
Professional experience as the Director General and CEO of Russian-American
Joint Ventures, Director of St. Petersburg Branch of International Head Hunting Company,
President of the Agency for commercialization of Scientific Research and Innovations.
Offers assistance at the bilingual (Russian –English) business negotiations,
Search of Foreign partners for Joint production and Sales,
Compiling the business documentation in English such as:
Letter of Intent (LOI), Memorandum on Intent (MOI),
Business Proposal (Offer),
Business Plan,
Claim for Financing
Financial Account
Acceptance Protocol
And any other types of documents that could be required at the business contacts with the
International Partners.
Действие аккаунта приостановлено!