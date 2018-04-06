artemodessa

I am a passionate designer with 4+ years experience in branding, packaging and product design, UX/UI, and web design. I have found that what I excel at most is taking a project from conception and strategy all the way through visual execution. I love working in environments that are collaborative because I believe that is how you create something unique and cutting-edge. More importantly, I strive to work in an environment that is both challenging and provides opportunities for growth.
Excellent knowledge of graphic editors and graphics-related programs: Adobe Photoshop, Adobe After Effects, Adobe Xd, Adobe Illustrator + knowledge with 3D modeling.
- Good knowledge of multimedia programs: Adobe Audition, etc.
- Knowledge of HTML / XHTML / CSS / JavaScript / PHP / MySQL
- I know well such cms as: WordPress, OpenCart, I study Drupal, Bitrix
- Installation, creation of special effects, video coding. Work in After Effects, etc.
- Creation of advertising clips for effects After Effects. Development of character animation based on Duik
- Designing UI UX, creating a quality creative layout, according to the latest trends.
- Creation, draw, animating, vector characters
Creation of high-quality advertising layouts for SMM.
Instagram, Facebook, vk.com.
- Understanding the semantic core.
- Understanding the work with yandex metrics and google analytics
- Understanding the work of contextual advertising + referral programs and affiliate programs
My portfolio:
https://www.behance.net/artem_shalyapin
I'm in social networks:
https://www.instagram.com/artem_shalyapin
Contact details:
Tel .: +38 (063) 429-01-13
Mail: [email protected]
Skype: Artem Shalyapin (Ukraine, Odessa)