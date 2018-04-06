artemodessa

WEB & UI/UX Designer, SMM-designer, Graphic designer

I am a passionate designer with 4+ years experience in branding, packaging and product design, UX/UI, and web design. I have found that what I excel at most is taking a project from conception and strategy all the way through visual execution. I love working in environments that are collaborative because I believe that is how you create something unique and cutting-edge. More importantly, I strive to work in an environment that is both challenging and provides opportunities for growth.

Excellent knowledge of graphic editors and graphics-related programs: Adobe Photoshop, Adobe After Effects, Adobe Xd, Adobe Illustrator + knowledge with 3D modeling.

- Good knowledge of multimedia programs: Adobe Audition, etc.

- Knowledge of HTML / XHTML / CSS / JavaScript / PHP / MySQL

- I know well such cms as: WordPress, OpenCart, I study Drupal, Bitrix

- Installation, creation of special effects, video coding. Work in After Effects, etc.

- Creation of advertising clips for effects After Effects. Development of character animation based on Duik

- Designing UI UX, creating a quality creative layout, according to the latest trends.

- Creation, draw, animating, vector characters

Creation of high-quality advertising layouts for SMM.

Instagram, Facebook, vk.com.

- Understanding the semantic core.

- Understanding the work with yandex metrics and google analytics

- Understanding the work of contextual advertising + referral programs and affiliate programs

My portfolio:

https://www.behance.net/artem_shalyapin

I'm in social networks:

https://www.instagram.com/artem_shalyapin

Contact details:

Tel .: +38 (063) 429-01-13

Mail: [email protected]

Skype: Artem Shalyapin (Ukraine, Odessa)