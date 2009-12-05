OKSANA V. USICHENKO

Technical Translator (EN > RU/UA, DE > RU/UA)

Phone: (+38 0472) 63-01-81 (home), + 38 096 41 77260 (mobile)

E-mail: [email protected]

ICQ: 168672962

PERSONAL:

•Nationality: Ukrainian

•Date of birth: October 02, 1981

•Residence: Cherkassy, 18008 Ukraine

FIELDS OF SPECIALIZATION:

 Mechanical/Engineering

 Automotive

 Transportation

 Medical devices

 Furniture/household appliances

 Dentistry

 Law Contracts

 Electronics

 Printing and publishing

 Tourism

 Cosmetics, Beauty

 Computers: IT/hardware

LANGUAGES:

Ukrainian and Russian – native;

English, German – fluent;

French – good, Spanish/Italian - basics

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE –

Since 2003: freelance translator cooperating with a number of Ukrainian and foreign translation agencies, in particular Lingvatext, ProPartners (Russia), InText, Promova (Ukraine), Gemco (the Netherlands). This includes massive translations of manuals to the cars and their equipment, as well as various interfaces; technical operation manuals for the industrial (pneumatic, electric, robotics) and agricultural machinery, equipment for the food and dairy production, medical instruments, complicated home appliances as well as contracts, agreements and packaging lists and invoices and articles to the tourist booklets and magazines.

Previous career

2006 – 2007 – freelance translator for the company Conference-Hotel Master, (EU legislation and related documents, financial papers); and the FastTranslations translation bureau (translation of the advertisement projects).

2004 – 2007– interpreter of the wedding agency “Nataly and Peter”, Cherkassy (Ukraine-Australia). Reference: Peter Dialkoumis, director [email protected]

June – August 2005 – Tobacco factory “Gallaher-Ukraine” in Cherkassy, interpreter and technical translator for the installation of the new stem line. Reference: Noel Totten, Chief Project Manager – [email protected]

2003 – freelance translator of Advanced International Translations, Kyyiv. (technical translations). Projects completed: Help for Navision Axapta (Microsoft); Operating Instructions for Panasonic.

EDUCATION:

Primary:

2003-2004 B. Khmelnytsky National University in Cherkassy, Romance and Germanic Philology Department, Master’s degree in English, Distinction Diploma.

1998 -2003 B. Khmelnytsky State University in Cherkassy, Romance and Germanic Philology Department, Specialist Degree in Foreign Languages and Literature (English and German), Distinction Diploma.

1996-1998 2 year Guides Interpreters’ Course at the First City Gymnasium of Cherkassy, certificate № 263, with an “excellent” grade.

Extra:

2004-2005 Ukrainian extra-mural economic Institute, qualification “Accountant”

SOFTWARE & CAT TOOLS:

Excellent computer skills including MSOffice, Adobe Acrobat, Trados (including MultiTerm and TegEditor) and Transit and some notions of work with Logoport.