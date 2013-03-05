Project manager, web-developer

73 Gorpishenko Str., Appt.33

Sevastopol, Ukraine 99022

Citizeship: Ukrainian

Phone: (+380-50) 683-2205 (mob)

E-mail: [email protected]

skype# andrey.davydov

CURRENT LOCATION:

Sevastopol, Ukraine

Phone: +380-50-6832205 (mob)

OBJECTIVE:

project manager, system analyst, web-developer, software developer

PROFESSIONAL SUMMARY:

Andrey Davydov is an IT specialist with 20 years experience in software development and networking,

who is hardworking, team and goal oriented, challenge seeking, and works well under pressure. His experience includes:

∑ Software Lifecycle Process Standards via V-Model

∑ Web site development and administration using Perl/CGI,PHP, ASPX,JS,HTML,CSS

∑ Client/Server application development and design using C#,C++,xCode

∑ Database and software design

∑ TCP/IP network administration

TECHNICAL SKILLS:

Hardware/OS: Linux, MacOS 7.x/10.x., iOS, Windows XP/7/Server 2008, Sun Solaris, DOS, Switches and HUBS

Software/Tools: Perl 5.*,PHP Zend, CodeCharge Studio, Artisteer, CMS Joomla 1.*,2.*, Xcode, Flash Actionscript,

Google API,Paypal API,Salesforce API, MS Visual Studio including MS Interdev,Inmotion Framework,.NET Framework 3.5,

JDK, MS FrontPage and ASPX, HTML, Metrowerks Codewarrior C++,XCode(MacOS,iOS), Web PB, Internet Services (WWW, FTP, E-mail, DNS),

TCP/IP, GIS-Tools: Arc/Info for Solaris, AML, ArcView for MacOS&Win, Avenue, MapObject

Databases: MySql 4.*,5.*, Oracle V7.x, MS SQL, MS Access,Postgree SQL

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE:

OFFSITE (freelancer):

September 2001 - Present: ProDev Inc. USA , www.prosysit.com, www.prodevsystems.com

Web-developer(perl,php,aspx,flash,javascript,html,css), System Analyst , Joomla-master, support

websites:

www.quintgroup.com (Joomla custom coding,webdesign)

www.quint-consulting.com ( Joomla custom coding,webdesign)

www.knowledgeunited.com(Joomla custom coding,webdesign)

www.quint-data.com (WERP,perl,mysql,flash actionscript)

www.exin-data.com (perl,mysql)

www.apmg-exam.com (perl,mysql)

www.northcoast-realestate.com (perl,mysql)

www.ejsorg-naturalstone.com (perl,mysql)

www.bestocs.com (perl,mysql)

www.american-immigration.com

www.asearchagent.com (perl,mysql)

www.bullsandbears.ch (perl,mysql)

www.cabarete-beach.com (perl,mysql)

www.doluxcabarete.com (perl,mysql)

www.dr1listings.com (perl,mysql)

www.remaxnorthcoast.com (perl,mysql)

www.tech-visa.com

and much more...

Client: January 1998 - August 1998 Neato LLC, USA, www.neato.com

MediaFace Labeling Software

The aim of the project is to create Special graphical Editor for CD and other labels design.

There is a set of special capabilities: template editor, bar-coding , shape and images processing , working with text and text fields ,

stencils , Drag&Drop, multi-layers , DB connections via ODBC, orders and so on.

(Project manager, System Designer, 1998)

Used: - Power Macintosh, MAC OS, Metrowerks Codewarrior C++, QuickDrawGX

Client: January 1999 - February 1999 Worldcom, USA, www.worldcom.com

WorldCom Collocate Site GIS

Collocation Administration System is intended for visualization and express analysis of status of Collocation Sites.

The system is based on contemporary information technologies including GIS (geographic information system).

(Project manager, System Designer, 1999)

Used: Windows 95/98/NT, ArcView GIS 3.1, MS SQL

Client: April 1999 - June 1999 ClearFax, USA, www.clearfax.com

ClearFax Tools

Filter Control System for Fax conversion. Fax conversion is required when the resolution of received documents is different from that of printing capability

and when the resolution of stored documents to be sent is beyond the capability of remote fax machines.

Used: MAC OS, Windows 95/98/NT, Metrowerks Codewarrior C++, UPD for Windows, Chooser Extension for MacOS

Client: October 1999 - December 1999 ARRAY Inc, USA, www.arraydev.com

WEB-server - Medical Collection Agency

Used : Prototype - ActivePerl 5,OLE, ODBC, MS Access,IIS;

Full - Perl5, DBI, DBD-Oracle, Apache1.3

ONSITE:

December 1995 - 2000 Direction of URDTC, Crimea, Ukraine

Chief of GIS dept.(5 teams,50+ empls)

URDTC is state company of Crimea including 8 cadastral centers in cities of Crimea and department GIS as designer

and administrator of databank of Multipurpose cadastre of Autonomous Republic of Crimea. Main responsibilities were concept,

logical and physical database model design, planning, SW management and design, management of data processing and analysis,

Internet/Intranet implementation, Web administration, (HTML, CGI) and TCP/IP based network administration with Windows NT and SUN Solaris.

Authorship certificate of State Committee on Authorship and Adjacent Rights of Ukraine.

(Project Designer, Project Manager, Chief of GIS-dept.)

Projects involved in:

∑ Participation in design and implementation of a computer network with 80 sites in an Republican Cadastre.

Cadastral GIS of Crimea has a client/server architecture based on an Arc/Info DBMS and tools.

Network equipment: Power Macintoshes with MacOS 8.x, PCs with Windows 98 as clients, one Sun servers with Solaris 2.5 and an IBM PC server with Windows NT 4.0.

Used: Windows NT, Mac OS, Solaris. ERWin, GIS Arc/Info 7.1 for Solaris, ArcView GIS 3.0a for Windows&MacOS, AML, Avenue, MapObject, HTML, CGI,TCP/IP, C-Shell

ORACLE as DBMS, MS Visual Cafe, MS SQL Server 6.5/7.0, Oracle 8, ActivePerl 5, DBI, DBD

Scanner, plotters, digitizers.

1988-1995, Geoinformatica Company, Simferopol,Ukraine

Chief of GIS dept. (staff 10+ empls)

Digital Cadastral system development, software development and design.

EDUCATION:

1991 - 1994 Simferopol State University , Postgraduate course in GIS, Ukraine

1988 M.Sc. in IT, Odessa Hydrometeorology Institute, Ukraine