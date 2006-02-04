ADDRESS
Home: Odintsova street 1/1/7, Minsk, Belarus
Phone: +375 29 3905521 (mobile) GMT+2
E-Mail: [email protected], [email protected]
ICQ: 18597088
Home internet cable
KEYWORDS
С, C++ , Assembler, Perl, PHP, HTML, XML, UML, TCP/IP, IPX, Linux, Unix(FreeBSD, Solaris), Windows, Palm OS, Windows CE, QNX, Oracle, MySQL, GNU Make
PERSONAL DATA
Birthday: May 23, 1975
Marital status: Married
Childs: son 3 years old
EXPERIENCE
About 10 years for commercial software developing. Strong technical background. Solid background in OOP, Win32, Linux, cross platform programming, connectivity Unix/Linux, Windows, Palm OS, Windows CE
TECHNICAL SUMMARY
Hardware
- IBM compatible computers with Dos, Windows, Unix, Linux, QNX
- Sun computers (Solaris 7)
- Palm computers
- Pocket computers
- Mobile terminals (Symbol SPT&PPT, Minec) Offline +RS232&IRDA and online via WiFi 802.11
- Embedded systems (x86, MIPS)
OS
- DOS 3.0-7.0
- Windows 3.11, 9X, NT3.51-4.0, 2000, XP
- Linux (Red Hat, Mandrake, etc )
- Unix (Solaris, Free BSD)
- Palm OS 3.0-6.0
- Windows CE, Pocket Window
Development tools
- Microsoft Visual C++ (1.5 – 6.0, .Net 2003)
- GNU C/C++ (Command line tools and gmake)
- CodeWarrior 6.0-9.3 for Palm OS
- Mictosoft Embedded Visual C++
- MASM,TASM
- Borland Turbo C and C+ for DOS only
- Watcom C/C++ for DOS4GW
Databases
- MySQL (3.XX-4.XX)
- Oracle 7.0-8.0 via OCI &PRO C
Languages
- С/C++
- Assembler x86
- Perl
- Web (PHP,HTML,XML)
- SQL
Network protocols
- TCP/IP (TCP,UDP, FTP,TELNET,POP3,SMTP,DNS,DHCP)
- IPX for DOS,LINUX only
- Mobile MBUS,FBUS,SMS
EMPLOMENY HISTORY
Oct 2005 – to present, private tasks
Projects:
Online Wi Fi Mobile Warehouse Windows CE, Termnals Minec 4X for Incofood Ltd
(Visual C++, Embedded Visual C++, MySQL, PHP)
Redeveloped of workplaces for new devices for testers (Palm OS and Palm Zire 22) (CodeWarrior 9.3 + Conduit)
Tools:
Visual C++ (6.0 and 2003)
Embedded Visual C++ 3 + Minec 4x SDK
CodeWarrior 9.3
Feb 2004 – Sep 2005 Intel Nizhniy Novgorod Software Lab, Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia
Senior Software developer
Projects:
Intel Trace Collector.
Developed some new features
Intel Trace Analyzer.
Developed some new features and module for automatic testing
Tools:
GNU C/C++, Intel compiler, Perl, Php for Linux and Windows
May 2001 – Jan 2004 Tusson Ltd, Minsk Belarus
Department Manager (6 men)
Projects:
Workstation for Byelorussian Post under Windows (Visual C++, Delphi, Interbase)
Proxy server under Linux & Windows (SOCK4, HTTP, Direct, Internal protocol)
HTTP server under Linux &Windows (with support CGI)
Mail server & filter under Linux &Windows (with support CGI)
PLAYNET game server under FreeBSD (Preference, Poker)
Bar printer utility (PPLA, Visual C++)
Many applications for Palm OS (Palm computers & Symbol Data Terminals)
Tools:
Microsoft Visual C++, GNU C/C++, CodeWarrior
Mar 2000 – Apr 2001 Eltis Ltd, Minsk, Belarus
Software developer
Projects:
Development TCP Server & Telnet library for specialize telnet clients using screen/keyboard canals + 4 hardware canals (under Linux). Delivery project in Paris, France
- Development telnet clients using screen/keyboard canals + 4 hardware canals (under Windows on Visual C++). Delivery project in Paris, France
Tools:
Visual C++, GNU C/C++
Oct 1996 - Jan 2002, State scientific & Research Institute for Automation Means, Minsk, Belarus
Jan, 2001 – Jan, 2002 Manager (more than 20 men)
Jan, 2000 – Jan 2001 Team Leader (5 men)
Jan, 1998 – Jan 2000 Senior Software developer
Oct 1996 – Jan 1998 Software developer
Projects:
Library of View & control classes, Client/ Server classes
(used winsock & pipe API ) libraries functions for transmit command between processes on Visual C++4 for China academy. Delivery project in China in 1999
Module analyze of result of modeling on Visual C++5, for China cosmic academy. Delivery project in China in 2000
Software prototyping of real time systems
(Handing of a radar-tracking information)
Linux on KDeveloper (GNU C/C++ QT+ KDE lib) Delivery project in Russia in 2001
Module analyze of result of modeling & generator graphics and reports on Visual C++6, Oracle OCI under Windows NT4 Delivery project in China in 2002
Central Machine on Visual C++ under Windows NT & Linux for China cosmic academy.
Module analyze of result of complex distributed system (based on Http server architecture (with support Http & CGI protocols) & CGI) under Solaris & Linux & Win32 (Statement of a task, Software design, Coding, Testing, Software documentation on English & UML) for Indian academy.
Tools:
Visual C++, GNU C/C++, KDeveloper
EDUCATION
1992-1997
The diploma in specialty the engineer of systems engineering
(the Faculty of Computers Studies),
1997 Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radioelectronics. Minsk, Belarus
1982-1992
Minsk, Belarus, High school 101, Minsk, Belarus
FOREING LANGUAGES
- Native Russian
- Native Belarusian
- Fluent English