ADDRESS

Home: Odintsova street 1/1/7, Minsk, Belarus

Phone: +375 29 3905521 (mobile) GMT+2

E-Mail: [email protected], [email protected]

ICQ: 18597088

Home internet cable

KEYWORDS

С, C++ , Assembler, Perl, PHP, HTML, XML, UML, TCP/IP, IPX, Linux, Unix(FreeBSD, Solaris), Windows, Palm OS, Windows CE, QNX, Oracle, MySQL, GNU Make

PERSONAL DATA

Birthday: May 23, 1975

Marital status: Married

Childs: son 3 years old

EXPERIENCE

About 10 years for commercial software developing. Strong technical background. Solid background in OOP, Win32, Linux, cross platform programming, connectivity Unix/Linux, Windows, Palm OS, Windows CE

TECHNICAL SUMMARY

Hardware

- IBM compatible computers with Dos, Windows, Unix, Linux, QNX

- Sun computers (Solaris 7)

- Palm computers

- Pocket computers

- Mobile terminals (Symbol SPT&PPT, Minec) Offline +RS232&IRDA and online via WiFi 802.11

- Embedded systems (x86, MIPS)

OS

- DOS 3.0-7.0

- Windows 3.11, 9X, NT3.51-4.0, 2000, XP

- Linux (Red Hat, Mandrake, etc )

- Unix (Solaris, Free BSD)

- Palm OS 3.0-6.0

- Windows CE, Pocket Window

Development tools

- Microsoft Visual C++ (1.5 – 6.0, .Net 2003)

- GNU C/C++ (Command line tools and gmake)

- CodeWarrior 6.0-9.3 for Palm OS

- Mictosoft Embedded Visual C++

- MASM,TASM

- Borland Turbo C and C+ for DOS only

- Watcom C/C++ for DOS4GW

Databases

- MySQL (3.XX-4.XX)

- Oracle 7.0-8.0 via OCI &PRO C

Languages

- С/C++

- Assembler x86

- Perl

- Web (PHP,HTML,XML)

- SQL

Network protocols

- TCP/IP (TCP,UDP, FTP,TELNET,POP3,SMTP,DNS,DHCP)

- IPX for DOS,LINUX only

- Mobile MBUS,FBUS,SMS

EMPLOMENY HISTORY

Oct 2005 – to present, private tasks

Projects:

Online Wi Fi Mobile Warehouse Windows CE, Termnals Minec 4X for Incofood Ltd

(Visual C++, Embedded Visual C++, MySQL, PHP)

Redeveloped of workplaces for new devices for testers (Palm OS and Palm Zire 22) (CodeWarrior 9.3 + Conduit)

Tools:

Visual C++ (6.0 and 2003)

Embedded Visual C++ 3 + Minec 4x SDK

CodeWarrior 9.3

Feb 2004 – Sep 2005 Intel Nizhniy Novgorod Software Lab, Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia

Senior Software developer

Projects:

Intel Trace Collector.

Developed some new features

Intel Trace Analyzer.

Developed some new features and module for automatic testing

Tools:

GNU C/C++, Intel compiler, Perl, Php for Linux and Windows

May 2001 – Jan 2004 Tusson Ltd, Minsk Belarus

Department Manager (6 men)

Projects:

Workstation for Byelorussian Post under Windows (Visual C++, Delphi, Interbase)

Proxy server under Linux & Windows (SOCK4, HTTP, Direct, Internal protocol)

HTTP server under Linux &Windows (with support CGI)

Mail server & filter under Linux &Windows (with support CGI)

PLAYNET game server under FreeBSD (Preference, Poker)

Bar printer utility (PPLA, Visual C++)

Many applications for Palm OS (Palm computers & Symbol Data Terminals)

Tools:

Microsoft Visual C++, GNU C/C++, CodeWarrior

Mar 2000 – Apr 2001 Eltis Ltd, Minsk, Belarus

Software developer

Projects:

Development TCP Server & Telnet library for specialize telnet clients using screen/keyboard canals + 4 hardware canals (under Linux). Delivery project in Paris, France

- Development telnet clients using screen/keyboard canals + 4 hardware canals (under Windows on Visual C++). Delivery project in Paris, France

Tools:

Visual C++, GNU C/C++

Oct 1996 - Jan 2002, State scientific & Research Institute for Automation Means, Minsk, Belarus

Jan, 2001 – Jan, 2002 Manager (more than 20 men)

Jan, 2000 – Jan 2001 Team Leader (5 men)

Jan, 1998 – Jan 2000 Senior Software developer

Oct 1996 – Jan 1998 Software developer

Projects:

Library of View & control classes, Client/ Server classes

(used winsock & pipe API ) libraries functions for transmit command between processes on Visual C++4 for China academy. Delivery project in China in 1999

Module analyze of result of modeling on Visual C++5, for China cosmic academy. Delivery project in China in 2000

Software prototyping of real time systems

(Handing of a radar-tracking information)

Linux on KDeveloper (GNU C/C++ QT+ KDE lib) Delivery project in Russia in 2001

Module analyze of result of modeling & generator graphics and reports on Visual C++6, Oracle OCI under Windows NT4 Delivery project in China in 2002

Central Machine on Visual C++ under Windows NT & Linux for China cosmic academy.

Module analyze of result of complex distributed system (based on Http server architecture (with support Http & CGI protocols) & CGI) under Solaris & Linux & Win32 (Statement of a task, Software design, Coding, Testing, Software documentation on English & UML) for Indian academy.

Tools:

Visual C++, GNU C/C++, KDeveloper

EDUCATION

1992-1997

The diploma in specialty the engineer of systems engineering

(the Faculty of Computers Studies),

1997 Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radioelectronics. Minsk, Belarus

1982-1992

Minsk, Belarus, High school 101, Minsk, Belarus

FOREING LANGUAGES

- Native Russian

- Native Belarusian

- Fluent English