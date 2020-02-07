azizbek1999

Experienced Rest API developer

I am an experienced Node.js and ReactJS developer. And I love developing Rest based web servers with Node.js and client-side apps with ReactJS. Nevertheless, I can make traditional web apps.

I am also experienced with the NoSQL database called MongoDB.

Another thing that I can offer you is making webpages responsive with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Developing reusable React components is my hobby.

Technologies that I use:

--NodeJS

--JavaScript

--ReactJS

--Html

--CSS

Additional technologies:

--Photoshop CS5/CC

--ReactNative

--MySql