Greetings! My name is Ksenia and I am an English teacher in the language studio. I am just starting my experience as a translator, that`s why the price for my work is rather low. But! Of course I need your best feedbacks that`s why I`ll do my best working on each project and paying attention to all the details. At the university I had a course of translation, mainly practising in translating news and medical articles. I`m really interested in the sphere of translation, that`s why I practise every day and develop my skills. I guarantee to finish your project qualitatively in time you need. I`ll be waiting for your orders!)