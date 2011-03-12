EDUCATION:

University

Engineer-Programmer

Informational Systems and Technologies

more then 5 year in Software testing area

Programming Languages and Platforms:

Java

4Test (Segue SilkTest)

VBScript

SQL

Linux Shell Scripting

perl

Operating Systems:

Windows: 2000, 2003, XP, Vista, 7, 2008

Linux: Ubuntu, Fedora, Solaris, HP, Linux Oracle, RH, AIX, SUSE

Database Management Systems:

MySQL

ORACLE 9, 10

MSSQL 2005, 2008

DB2 9.1

PostgreSQL

Application Servers and Middleware

BEA Web Logic Server 9, 10

IBM WebSphere Application Server 6

JBoss 4.

Jakarta TomCat 5

Web Servers

Apache HTTP Server

IIS

Software Development Methodologies and Modeling Tools

Visio

BPWin

Test Automation Software

Selenium RC, Grid, IDE

Segue SilkTest 7.1

Mercury QuickTest Pro 9.5

Test Complete

JUnit, TestNG

JMeter

Other Professional Skills/Qualifications

CMS: Joomla, Wordpress, ATG Content Administration.

Bug Tracking Systems: BugZilla, Oracle BUGDB, Jira

Tools:MS Office, OpenOffice, ORACLE SQLDeveloper; ECLIPSE; WinSCP; PUTTY; Remote Desktop, Toad, VNC Server/Viewer, Perforce, SVN, CVS;

DOKAN; Bugzilla; VNC Server, QUEST Central 4.8; VMWare workstation/player, VMWare ESX 4.1., VirtualBox.

Activities on projects:

Test documentation analysis.(specification, requirements)

Test plan creation.

Creation and support test cases.

Test environment installation.

Configuration testing.

Smoke testing.

Network testing: DNS & DHCP Servers(Windows/Bind)

Performance testing

Exploratory testing.

Functional testing.

Regression testing.

bugs reproducing/verification.

Automation testing, creating and supporting automation scripts.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Honest, hard-working, responsible, genuine, attention to detail, good analytical and troubleshooting skills