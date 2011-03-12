EDUCATION:
University
Engineer-Programmer
Informational Systems and Technologies
more then 5 year in Software testing area
Programming Languages and Platforms:
Java
4Test (Segue SilkTest)
VBScript
SQL
Linux Shell Scripting
perl
Operating Systems:
Windows: 2000, 2003, XP, Vista, 7, 2008
Linux: Ubuntu, Fedora, Solaris, HP, Linux Oracle, RH, AIX, SUSE
Database Management Systems:
MySQL
ORACLE 9, 10
MSSQL 2005, 2008
DB2 9.1
PostgreSQL
Application Servers and Middleware
BEA Web Logic Server 9, 10
IBM WebSphere Application Server 6
JBoss 4.
Jakarta TomCat 5
Web Servers
Apache HTTP Server
IIS
Software Development Methodologies and Modeling Tools
Visio
BPWin
Test Automation Software
Selenium RC, Grid, IDE
Segue SilkTest 7.1
Mercury QuickTest Pro 9.5
Test Complete
JUnit, TestNG
JMeter
Other Professional Skills/Qualifications
CMS: Joomla, Wordpress, ATG Content Administration.
Bug Tracking Systems: BugZilla, Oracle BUGDB, Jira
Tools:MS Office, OpenOffice, ORACLE SQLDeveloper; ECLIPSE; WinSCP; PUTTY; Remote Desktop, Toad, VNC Server/Viewer, Perforce, SVN, CVS;
DOKAN; Bugzilla; VNC Server, QUEST Central 4.8; VMWare workstation/player, VMWare ESX 4.1., VirtualBox.
Activities on projects:
Test documentation analysis.(specification, requirements)
Test plan creation.
Creation and support test cases.
Test environment installation.
Configuration testing.
Smoke testing.
Network testing: DNS & DHCP Servers(Windows/Bind)
Performance testing
Exploratory testing.
Functional testing.
Regression testing.
bugs reproducing/verification.
Automation testing, creating and supporting automation scripts.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Honest, hard-working, responsible, genuine, attention to detail, good analytical and troubleshooting skills