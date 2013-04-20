My name is Elena V. Vassileva. I was born on January, 1st, 1982. I graduated from the Smolensk Pedagogical University in 2004, my qualification is a teacher of English and German. Also I studied additional courses of Business English and Latin.

I worked as a translator since 2009 till nowadays I have been working as a teacher of English in Russian Chemico-Technological University by D.I. Mendeleev, Moscow. I teach students technical and conversational English. I train them to translate technical texts and documents.

I have been working as a private tutor and translator of English and German since 2002.I do translations and copywriting.

I communicate with foreigners a lot. I have very many friends from different countries. I was in the USA three times, I lived their in an American family for one month and almost every day I speak to my English-speaking friends on Skype, So I have a lot of practice. I watch movies and read books in English. I constantly try to develop my knowledge and skills.

In my free time I draw and paint or write small stories and fairy-tales. I like art and music.