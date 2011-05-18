Технический переводчик, стаж устных и письменных переводов - 15 лет

Technical translator

Рreferable subjects: chemistry, chemical and power engineering, manuals, operating instructions,contractual and shipping documentation, cosmetology

WORK EXPERIENCE

2010 – currently

Interpreter and translator

Enel Ingegneria e Innovazione S.p.A., Italy – construction, commissioning and start-up of CCGT-410 MW (combined cycle gas turbine unit of capacity 410 MW) in Nevinnomyssk (power plant “Nevinnomysskaya GRES”). Project languages: English/Russian.

2009 – currently

Translator – freelancer

Translation of technical, contractual and shipping documentation, translation of cosmetics web-site (http://www.teana-labs.com/) and so on.

1995 – 2009

Technical translator

ОАО “Nevinnomyssky Azot” (PJSC), a part of ОАО “Mineral-Chemical Company “EuroChem” (PJSC), Moscow

- Translation of technical, scientific, legal, economic, finance, shipping and other documentation, patents and standards, correspondence with foreign companies;

- Interpreting for representatives of foreign companies during negotiations and revamping supervisions;

- Accompanying Company’s specialists on business trip abroad, etc.

1996 – 1998

Technical translator and interpreter

TACIS (Technical Assistance for the Commonwealth of Independent States) Project in Stavropol region within EU program to assist accelerated development of economic reforms in the CIS (within cooperation agreement with ОАО “Nevinnomyssky Azot”).

EDUCATION

Pyatigorsk State Linguistic University (1990-1995)

- major in English and German languages;

- sideline in Marketing and Management.

Further training:

- March, 2007 – Baltic Pedagogical Academy, St. Petersburg, Centre for continuing leadership training, participation in the training seminar “The interpreter in the leader’s team”;

- June, 2008 – Center of scientific and technical information “Progress”, St. Petersburg, participation in the seminar “Technical Translation”.