Senior engineer

Education:

1999 September - 2004 June

Saint-Petersburg State University, Mathematic & Mechanics faculty, department of system engineering (Theme of degree work is Parallel Processing of Quick Algorithms of Digital Signal Processing)

2004 October – 2008 September

Saint-Petersburg State University, Mathematic & Mechanics faculty, department of parallel algorithms (post-graduate student)

Professional experience

2008 January – present time

“Enkata ltd.”

Software development for USA customers (OLAP platform), developer

1.Java programming (J2EE, JSP, EJB)

2.Web interface development (HTML, JavaScript, UIML)

3.Data base (MSSQL, hibernate 3.0)

4.Components upgrade (JBoss (4.0, 4.2.1, 4.2.2), JDBC driver (JTDS, MS, ..), Netchart server, SFTP library)

5.Application server configuration (Transactions, Connectors, HTTPs, JBoss login module)

6.Business process development (Lombardi software)

7.Eclipse application development (RCP)

Projects:

1.Capri

2007 November – 2008 January

“T-Systems CIS (ООО «Т-Системс СиАйЭс»)” (http://www.t-systems.ru/)

Software development for German customers, developer

1.Java programming (J2EE, JSP, EJB, ESB)

2.Web interface development (HTML, Struts, JavaScript)

3.Data base (Oracle, hibernate)

4.Application server initialization (BEA Weblogic)

Projects:

1.T-Intra (internal project)

2.Support Guide 4

2006 March – 2007 November

“Siemens” ltd. (http://siemens.ru/) COM department.

Service development for mobile operators (Telecom), Development Project Leader

1.Java programming (Using SLEE (Service Logic Execution Environment) API, J2EE)

2.Testing of service on cluster solaris system using OTE (Offline Test Environment)

3.Shell programming (test environment creation)

4.Data migration and data base initialization

5.Writing technical documentation (functional specification)

6.Software support (code analysis)

7.Discussion of requirement specification

8.Development coordination

9.System test/ system integration support

Projects:

1.RUS MTS 3a phase – development & support

2.RUS MTS 3b phase – support

3.RUS MTS 3d phase – development (Project Leader), support

4.RUS MTS 3e phase – development

5.RUS MTS CR 3b phase – development (Project Leader), support

2004 October – 2006 February

“Arcom” ltd. (http://arcom-cards.ru/) distributorship of Ingenico , Software developer

Software development for EFT (Electronic Funds Transfer)

1.Software development for POS-Terminals

2.Testing and integration of BGS DUET Platform (http://www.bgssmartcard.com/)

3.BGS company software certification

4.Management of Microsoft SQL Server 2000

5.Management of Payment Server (Windows 2000, VMWare Workstation, MS SQL)

6.INGEDEV (INGENICO Development platform) is the Windows platform for developing applications on the ELITE EFT POS terminals (http://ingenico.com/)

7.Development of GUI (C#.NET) for application data settings.

8.Transform and data transfer (XML, XSD, Java)

9.Development of client-server application for EFT and GUI for client application (Visual C++, MFC, Win32 API), server application for Unicapt32 OS (ARM compiler)

10.Development of application for MONOS OS (EFT POS Ingenico; Keil4 compiler)

11.Development of application (Java, Swing).

12.Development of GUI (Swing, Tcl) – for application installation.

13.Realization of crypto algorithms (MD5, SHA1, SSL – using OpenSSL source)

2004 May – 2004 September

"Impuls" ltd., Engineer (third level of security)

1.Software development for DSP TMS 67xx (C developer)

2.DSP (Digital Signal Processing) algorithms realization and optimization

2003 September – 2004 January

“Intercaspy" ltd., Administrator, teacher of additional education on programming

1.Programming language lessons and courses (Visual C++, MFC, Visual Basic, Excel)

2.Management of local computer network and computer techniques

3.OS installation (Windows XP, 98, Red Hat)

4.Software installation (Office 2002, MS Visual Studio)

5.Software setting

2001 March – 2003 June

“Tepkom” ltd., Programmer

1.Implementation of algorithm for lexical analysis (Lex.)

2.Development of GUI (using MFC)

Development software & Platforms

Hardware platforms: Intel, (embedding: Intel 8051, ARM, DSP TMS 67xx).

Operating systems: MS-DOS, Windows (9x, 2000, XP, Vista), Linux (Mandrake, Mandriva, Solaris).

Programming languages: C, C++, Pascal, PHP, JavaScript, Prolog, Visual C++, C# (.NET), Java, J2EE (JNDI, RMI, EJB, JMS), Tcl/Tk, Perl.

Database control systems: MS Access, MySQL (+ Apache + PHP), MS SQL, PostgreSQL,

Oracle

Internet: HTML, CSS, XML.

Other: CVS, ClearCase, Design patterns, Design software (client-server).

Foreign languages

English language

Personal progress

Certificate of second degree on All-Russia contest of mathematics, certificate of second degree on city contest of physics, certificate of second degree on Soros’s contest of mathematics