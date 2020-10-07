bogdan_enov

Front-end Developer / Angular developer / JavaScript / NodeJS

Projects

Developing an application to work with the CANOpen protocol

Developing an application to work with the EtherCAT Network

Creating interface and front-end part for electronic record book ONAFT

Creating interface and front-end part for main page https://2waf.com

Creating interface and front-end part for administration panel https://2waf.com/panel

Web interface layout for a car sales website

Creating script for Adobe After Effects 2015-2020. (use JavaScript/JSX)

Creating a Web Application for SiteSentinel® iSite ™ Console - OPW

Creation of a web application for working with French Equalis S flow meters

Creation of a web application for working with level gauges Start Italiano

Creation of an application for working with Tokheim fuel dispensers

Creation application for self-service sinks:

Сreation application for working with smart-card reader

Creation application for working with paypass

Creation application for working with bill acceptor

Skills

HTML5 knowledge

Framework Bootstrap ¾ knowledge

CSS3 knowledge

Preprocessor SCSS/SASS knowledge

JavaScript(ES6-ES8)/TypeScript

NodeJS knowledge

REST API knowledge

Framework Angular5+ knowledge

Experience with bill acceptor NV9USB

Experience with various communication protocols such as: PV4, TLS-300/350, Modbus RTU, SSP, PCSC etc.

Python knowledge

Experience with various modules of Angular, as well as experience in their modernization / refinement

Jest knowledge

Basic knowledge React

Framework VueJS basic knowledge

API knowledge

Framework Electron knowledge

Golang knowledge

C/C++ knowledge

Qt/C++ knowledge

Qt/Python knowledge

Graphics editors Adobe PhotoShop/Adobe XD knowledge

Basic knowledge of working with the npm package manager

Knowledge of working with different sieve protocols (Ethernet / EtherCAT)

Knowledge of the basics of the component approach to development

Experience in working with relational databases

SQL knowledge

Knowledge of English at reading technical documentation

Basics knowledge of working with git

Knowledge of Google Material Design

About Me

Ready to work in a team. Hardworking and stress resistant. I am able to find solutions to complex problems. Ready to perform different tasks, I am able to learn any stack from scratch in the shortest possible time. For example, I had experience in a project on Angular from scratch to implementation.

Ready to work both in a team and individually.

Unfortunately, since it took me all the time to learn new technologies, I missed learning English, so I don’t have it at the best level.