bogdan_enov

27 лет
5 лет на фриланс-бирже
Был
5 лет назад
Front-end Developer / Angular developer / JavaScript / NodeJS

Projects

  • Developing an application to work with the CANOpen protocol
  • Developing an application to work with the EtherCAT Network
  • Creating interface and front-end part for electronic record book ONAFT
  • Creating interface and front-end part for main page https://2waf.com
  • Creating interface and front-end part for administration panel https://2waf.com/panel
  • Web interface layout for a car sales website
  • Creating script for Adobe After Effects 2015-2020. (use JavaScript/JSX)
  • Creating a Web Application for SiteSentinel® iSite ™ Console - OPW
  • Creation of a web application for working with French Equalis S flow meters
  • Creation of a web application for working with level gauges Start Italiano
  • Creation of an application for working with Tokheim fuel dispensers
  • Creation application for self-service sinks:
  • Сreation application for working with smart-card reader
  • Creation application for working with paypass
  • Creation application for working with bill acceptor
Skills

  • HTML5 knowledge
  • Framework Bootstrap ¾ knowledge
  • CSS3 knowledge
  • Preprocessor SCSS/SASS knowledge
  • JavaScript(ES6-ES8)/TypeScript
  • NodeJS knowledge
  • REST API knowledge
  • Framework Angular5+ knowledge
  • Experience with bill acceptor NV9USB
  • Experience with various communication protocols such as: PV4, TLS-300/350, Modbus RTU, SSP, PCSC etc.
  • Python knowledge
  • Experience with various modules of Angular, as well as experience in their modernization / refinement
  • Jest knowledge
  • Basic knowledge React
  • Framework VueJS basic knowledge
  • API knowledge
  • Framework Electron knowledge
  • Golang knowledge
  • C/C++ knowledge
  • Qt/C++ knowledge
  • Qt/Python knowledge
  • Graphics editors Adobe PhotoShop/Adobe XD knowledge
  • Basic knowledge of working with the npm package manager
  • Knowledge of working with different sieve protocols (Ethernet / EtherCAT)
  • Knowledge of the basics of the component approach to development
  • Experience in working with relational databases
  • SQL knowledge
  • Knowledge of English at reading technical documentation
  • Basics knowledge of working with git
  • Knowledge of Google Material Design
About Me

Ready to work in a team. Hardworking and stress resistant. I am able to find solutions to complex problems. Ready to perform different tasks, I am able to learn any stack from scratch in the shortest possible time. For example, I had experience in a project on Angular from scratch to implementation. 

Ready to work both in a team and individually. 

Unfortunately, since it took me all the time to learn new technologies, I missed learning English, so I don’t have it at the best level.