bogdan_enov

Front-end Developer / Angular developer / JavaScript / NodeJS
Projects
- Developing an application to work with the CANOpen protocol
- Developing an application to work with the EtherCAT Network
- Creating interface and front-end part for electronic record book ONAFT
- Creating interface and front-end part for main page https://2waf.com
- Creating interface and front-end part for administration panel https://2waf.com/panel
- Web interface layout for a car sales website
- Creating script for Adobe After Effects 2015-2020. (use JavaScript/JSX)
- Creating a Web Application for SiteSentinel® iSite ™ Console - OPW
- Creation of a web application for working with French Equalis S flow meters
- Creation of a web application for working with level gauges Start Italiano
- Creation of an application for working with Tokheim fuel dispensers
- Creation application for self-service sinks:
- Сreation application for working with smart-card reader
- Creation application for working with paypass
- Creation application for working with bill acceptor
- HTML5 knowledge
- Framework Bootstrap ¾ knowledge
- CSS3 knowledge
- Preprocessor SCSS/SASS knowledge
- JavaScript(ES6-ES8)/TypeScript
- NodeJS knowledge
- REST API knowledge
- Framework Angular5+ knowledge
- Experience with bill acceptor NV9USB
- Experience with various communication protocols such as: PV4, TLS-300/350, Modbus RTU, SSP, PCSC etc.
- Python knowledge
- Experience with various modules of Angular, as well as experience in their modernization / refinement
- Jest knowledge
- Basic knowledge React
- Framework VueJS basic knowledge
- API knowledge
- Framework Electron knowledge
- Golang knowledge
- C/C++ knowledge
- Qt/C++ knowledge
- Qt/Python knowledge
- Graphics editors Adobe PhotoShop/Adobe XD knowledge
- Basic knowledge of working with the npm package manager
- Knowledge of working with different sieve protocols (Ethernet / EtherCAT)
- Knowledge of the basics of the component approach to development
- Experience in working with relational databases
- SQL knowledge
- Knowledge of English at reading technical documentation
- Basics knowledge of working with git
- Knowledge of Google Material Design
Ready to work in a team. Hardworking and stress resistant. I am able to find solutions to complex problems. Ready to perform different tasks, I am able to learn any stack from scratch in the shortest possible time. For example, I had experience in a project on Angular from scratch to implementation.
Ready to work both in a team and individually.
Unfortunately, since it took me all the time to learn new technologies, I missed learning English, so I don’t have it at the best level.