GIS consultant

FME, Oracle Spatial, Oracle SQL Developer, SQL Plus, Oracle (database, Designer, Forms Developer, JDeveloper (ADF, JSF), PL SQL), Microstation, Projectwise, Metadata Manager, ArcGIS, Python, MapGuide, Flexiweb, Geo-DWH: UDS DM, Geo-model: Imgeo, RSGB.

Open Office, MS Visio, MS Office - Acces, Excel, Word, Pouwer Point, Protos. Schema's: DFD, ERD, IDEF-0, Stroomdiagram, kritische succesfactoren, Balanced Scorecard, SWOT analyse. SLA (ITIL).

Webservices, Cordys, JSP, XML. SAP ERP, Visual Basic, PHP, Open GeoService, WFS, WMS.

Java, HTML, ASP, SQL, UML, Dreamweaver, Jbuilder.

GIS activities: reseach and development, analyse, edit, integrate, extent and manage geo-data; geo-information, geo-datastore and geo-DWH advise;

GIS specialist

Municipality of Nieuwegein

July 2007 – Present (5 years 4 months)