SKILLS:
FME, Oracle Spatial, Oracle SQL Developer, SQL Plus, Oracle (database, Designer, Forms Developer, JDeveloper (ADF, JSF), PL SQL), Microstation, Projectwise, Metadata Manager, ArcGIS, Python, MapGuide, Flexiweb, Geo-DWH: UDS DM, Geo-model: Imgeo, RSGB.
Open Office, MS Visio, MS Office - Acces, Excel, Word, Pouwer Point, Protos. Schema's: DFD, ERD, IDEF-0, Stroomdiagram, kritische succesfactoren, Balanced Scorecard, SWOT analyse. SLA (ITIL).
Webservices, Cordys, JSP, XML. SAP ERP, Visual Basic, PHP, Open GeoService, WFS, WMS.
Java, HTML, ASP, SQL, UML, Dreamweaver, Jbuilder.
Specialties
GIS activities: reseach and development, analyse, edit, integrate, extent and manage geo-data; geo-information, geo-datastore and geo-DWH advise;
GIS specialist Edit
Municipality of Nieuwegein
July 2007 – Present (5 years 4 months)