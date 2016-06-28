brain_maze

2d artist - concept art, characters, backgrounds, ui

4+ years experience as a digital artist in game development companies. I want to become a part of an artists team that creates a remarkable and creative visual style for high quality games. I am an active person, team player, got nice communicative skills, creative at work. Eager to self-educate as an artist and a person.

Designed graphic assets for different projects using various software technologies (mostly Adobe Photoshop). Art-directed couple of different projects that are shown on my behance portfolio and understand how actually games are made from scratch.

Worked with games in different genres (Hidden object, platformers, games with tiled graphics and not, match 3) for various devices (Iphone, Ipad, Android, PC) and often was the only person to develop visual style of the game including UI and the game graphics.

Designed characters, environment backgrounds, user interfaces.

Know and understand how animation is done (Adobe Photoshop and Adobe After Effects).

Done storyboarding and screenplay for various games.

Sketching and drawing on paper and pen tablet.

Experienced in remote and freelance work.

User of Mac and PC.