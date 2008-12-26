Переводчик (англ., араб.)

Education: Diploma of specialist: translator (English, Arabic)

Lugansk National Pedagogical University, 2007

Diploma “German course (1 year),

Lugansk National Pedagogical University, 2006

Experience:

2004-2007 – translating agency “Universe-city” (Lugansk city), oral interpretations and translations

10.2007-01.2008 – Lybian embassy in Ukraine, secretary-translator

03.2008-06.2008 – Rubezhnoye Cardboard Plant, translator (technical translations and interpretations). In this period I was training 1 month as a seller, in which I worked with special databases concerning paper production, learned the whole system of paper production, ISO 2001, studied to make contracts, worked with clients)

06.2008 – present time – “AREAL”, translation and legalization agency, Kiev City, full-time translator

Languages: English - fluent.

Arabic – advanced level.

German – intermediate level.

French – basic level.

PC skills: MS Word, Excel, Internet, 3dsMAX, ArchiCAD, Photoshop, Coreldraw