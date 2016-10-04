Software Engineer
Executive Summary
Desired work - Programmer C# remotely.
Overall 19 years of experience in IT.
Have experience in software development.
Experience in application support in level 2 and 3.
Technical Skills
.NetFramework 1.1 – 4.6
C#, Windows Form, WPF, Service.
ADO.NET, Linq, DataSet, XML, JSON.
ASP.NET, Silverlight, WEB service, MVC, Web API, HTML.
MS SQL 2000 – 2014, SQL Azure
Visual Studio 2015
Windows Azure
Familiar withother technologies – С++, VB#, F#, Unity3D
Interests:
Learning new technologies. Game development.