Software Engineer

Executive Summary

Desired work - Programmer C# remotely.

Overall 19 years of experience in IT.

Have experience in software development.

Experience in application support in level 2 and 3.

Technical Skills

.NetFramework 1.1 – 4.6

C#, Windows Form, WPF, Service.

ADO.NET , Linq, DataSet, XML, JSON.

ASP.NET , Silverlight, WEB service, MVC, Web API, HTML.

MS SQL 2000 – 2014, SQL Azure

Visual Studio 2015

Windows Azure

Familiar withother technologies – С++, VB#, F#, Unity3D

Interests:

Learning new technologies. Game development.