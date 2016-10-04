bsvh1

Сергей bsvh1

 
49 лет
9 лет на фриланс-бирже
Был
9 лет назад
Software Engineer

Executive Summary

Desired work - Programmer C# remotely.

Overall 19 years of experience in IT.

Have experience in software development.

Experience in application support in level 2 and 3.

 

Technical Skills

.NetFramework 1.1 – 4.6

C#, Windows Form, WPF, Service.

ADO.NET, Linq, DataSet, XML, JSON.

ASP.NET, Silverlight, WEB service, MVC, Web API, HTML.

MS SQL 2000 – 2014, SQL Azure

Visual Studio 2015

Windows Azure

Familiar withother technologies – С++, VB#, F#, Unity3D

 

Interests:

Learning new technologies. Game development.