Java developer

EDUCATION

March 2009

June 2009 Nortel Networks, NY, US

Business trip to USA to attend Common OA&M architecture training courses.

September 2003

June 2008 N. I. Lobachevsky State University of Nizhny Novgorod

Faculty of Computational Mathematics and Cybernetics

Graduated with honors

SUMMARY OF EXPERIENCE

• Programming languages: JAVA, C#, JavaScript

• APIs and technologies:

o Java: J2EE, Hibernate, JDBC, Spring, RichFaces, Ajax4jsf

o Web: HTML, CSS, jQuery, jTemplates, Taffy DB, jLinq, amCharts, JSF, JSP, asp.net, Silverlight

o Application servers: JBoss, Tomcat, Microsoft IIS

o Build tools: Ant

o Test tools: JUnit, EasyMock.

o Other: XML, SOAP, Design Patterns

o C#: NHibernate, ado.net, AjaxPro

• Tools: Eclipse, MyEclipse, NetBeans, Rational ClearCase, Microsoft Visual Studio

• DB: MySQL, SQLite, MS Access

• Operating systems: Windows, Linux

• Project management: Scrum, RUP

• Language skills: English reading/writing/speaking

EMPLOYMENT HISTORY

November 2009

present NCT, Nizhny Novgorod

Software engineer

• Developing and support of teamlab.com – a platform for business collaboration and project management.

• Designed and implemented the following modules: bookmarks, organizer, project templates, quick links, statistics, employees import.

November 2006

November 2009 MERA NN, Nizhny Novgorod

Software engineer

• Development of web-application for operating, administering and maintaining the Nortel Interactive Communication Portal

• Creating design and architecture documentation

• Creating JUnit tests and Cobertura code coverage reports