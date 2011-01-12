EDUCATION
March 2009
June 2009 Nortel Networks, NY, US
Business trip to USA to attend Common OA&M architecture training courses.
September 2003
June 2008 N. I. Lobachevsky State University of Nizhny Novgorod
Faculty of Computational Mathematics and Cybernetics
Graduated with honors
SUMMARY OF EXPERIENCE
• Programming languages: JAVA, C#, JavaScript
• APIs and technologies:
o Java: J2EE, Hibernate, JDBC, Spring, RichFaces, Ajax4jsf
o Web: HTML, CSS, jQuery, jTemplates, Taffy DB, jLinq, amCharts, JSF, JSP, asp.net, Silverlight
o Application servers: JBoss, Tomcat, Microsoft IIS
o Build tools: Ant
o Test tools: JUnit, EasyMock.
o Other: XML, SOAP, Design Patterns
o C#: NHibernate, ado.net, AjaxPro
• Tools: Eclipse, MyEclipse, NetBeans, Rational ClearCase, Microsoft Visual Studio
• DB: MySQL, SQLite, MS Access
• Operating systems: Windows, Linux
• Project management: Scrum, RUP
• Language skills: English reading/writing/speaking
EMPLOYMENT HISTORY
November 2009
present NCT, Nizhny Novgorod
Software engineer
• Developing and support of teamlab.com – a platform for business collaboration and project management.
• Designed and implemented the following modules: bookmarks, organizer, project templates, quick links, statistics, employees import.
November 2006
November 2009 MERA NN, Nizhny Novgorod
Software engineer
• Development of web-application for operating, administering and maintaining the Nortel Interactive Communication Portal
• Creating design and architecture documentation
• Creating JUnit tests and Cobertura code coverage reports