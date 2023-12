CONTACT INFO

EDUCATION

1992-1998 Kharkov Aviation University

Department: Department of Avia Engines

Specialty: Computer Systems for development Avia Engines and Power installations

Master's degree. System engineer.

The Diploma: LW WS № 011755 from 13/02/1998 г.

*** 02.1998-02.2001 JSC (wholesale trade)

Post: system engineering

Duties: service of office engineering; install, setup, repair, service of computers; a lining, install of a local area network.

In combination: the programmer, system manager, manager of databases, inspector of a staff department, accountant (1C: Buchgalteria)

Under the turnkey contract the following software was developed:

ARM OK 1.0 (Automated workplace of the personnel manager). Allows to automate activity of a staff department, to conduct a database of the employees with all data, to print the orders, business trip, to keep account the employees. The program is developed on Delphi 4.0 with use BDE and third-party components.

Valuta 1.0. The program allows automating a print of the currency payment orders and other documents at work with currency operations. Also allows to expect a rate, commission debit and credit of a revolution, and also to form the reports on the done operations for any period of time. The detailed account of all operations is conducted. The program is developed on Delphi 5.0 as the client - server application with use third-party components. Was used SQL server Interbase 4.0 under Linux Redhat.

Cool Office 1.5 The program allows automating activity of a commercial department. The account of the accounts is kept account of the contracts. The program allows to print the superimposed, tax waybills on holiday of the goods. Also to form the reports on commercial activity. On the basis of the written out waybills the Book of purchase and book sale of the services " is formed ". Allows several operators simultaneously to write out the documents. The program is developed on Delphi 5.0 as the client - server application with use third-party components. Was used SQL server Interbase 4.0 under Linux Redhat.

*** 01.1998-08.2003 (hosting, web-design, web-development)

The remote work for the foreign company (as Freelancer).

Post: the programmer, web-designer, web-developer

Duties: development and modernizations of sites, development of the software.

eShopper 1.0 The program allows the clients to request cost of bearings of the seller under the name. The program is developed on Delphi 5.0.

TxTELE.Com The special program for the tax, analysis and processing of the information assembled by means of surveys is developed. After processing the information the program forms the reports. The program is developed on Delphi 5.0 with use ADO for access to MS SQL Server 2000.

Partsemporium Import. The special program for import given from DBF of files in MS SQL Server 2000 is developed. The program works makes import of files under the strictly established diagram (each hour, day, week, etc). The program is developed on Delphi 5.0 with use ADO for access to MS SQL 2000.

Assist2sell The corporate site for the company is developed which is engaged in sale and purchase of the real estate. The site has set of functions allowing to make full-function work with the real estate. The site has multilevel system of the users with the divided(shared) rights and powers. There are users: rielters, brokers, support staff, administrators. The results of works and current status can be looked on the basis of the reports. The reports are developed on Crystal Reports 9.0 Sites is developed on ASP.NET with use MS SQL 2000.

PartsEmporium (web-site) The corporate site for the company is developed which is engaged in wholesale sales of electronic components. The site allows publishing the offers and searches of components, to make search in the offer and searches about the parts. To look through matching to each client for each parts. To make upload of inventory. The site is developed on ASP with use MS SQL 2000, also was used COM component ASP Upload. There is an opportunity for connection of the module for work with Credit Card through Authorize.Net.

www.tk-designs.com The updating some ASP of files is made, the elements on JavaScript are added. The guest book and dispatch with registration also is added. The module for check (for live) Credit Cards through processing centre Authorize.Net is added. The site is developed on ASP with use MS Access.

www.benz-store.com (1 variant) The system of on-line shop realized through WorldPac.Com API. WorldPac.Com is added to an available site gives system for purchase of automobile components in a mode on-line. This system can be integrated in any site. The site was developed on ASP with use MS Access, is present also Admin Section for the control of the users. For installation WorldPac.Com servlets and VPN was used pcAnywhere. pcAnywhere allows remote administration the server.

www.benz-store.com (2 variant) The site was advanced in on-line shop (without use WorldPac.Com). The catalogue was created which displays the available products for sale. The user used shopping cart. Is present as well Admin Section, where the manager could add\delete\edit the products, also look through the orders of the users. The module allowing in on-line also was added to settle an invoice cost shipping (UPS.Com) depending on a choice. The site was developed on ASP with use MS Access.

Texas ISP The system allowing was added to an available site to poll the visitors. The system of polls was developed on ASP with use MS Access.

Isuzudealers.com The creation and updating available HTML of files, with addition JavaScript was made. Some changes in work ASP of files also were made.

TxTELE.Com Is made additions of the catalogue protected by the password, for work with vendors. This catalogue is necessary for feedback with vendors. All was created on ASP with use MS Access.

CactusNet The system for work by the clients was added. (ext. feedback) All was created on ASP with use MS Access.

*** 01.2000-07.2000 (programming, web-design, web-development)

Post: web-developer

Duties: modernization of a site

Zerno.agava.ru The system allowing making dispatch of articles, search and display of articles by the given criterion was added to an available site. The system was created on CGI (Perl) with use MySQL.

*** 01.2001-01.2002 (hosting)

The remote work for the foreign company (as Freelancer).

Post: web-developer, web-designer

Duties: development of the software and sites

webmaster2k The system of on-line payment for services hosting is developed. Was used the processing centre AccessPoint.Com. The system is developed on ASP, CGI (EXE) with use MS Access. The data registered of the users were stored in Database, and during registration check (for live) Credit Card also was made.

www.bastroptravel.com The system for a site allowing is developed to make registration of the accounts for travels. Also is added Admin Section allowing to the manager to look through the accounts and to make search by the given criterion. All was created on ASP with use MS Access.

*** 01.2002-01.2003 (web-design, web-development)

The remote work for the foreign company (as Freelancer).

Post: web-developer

Duties: development, updating of sites

www.agsa.org The system of search on a site realized on ASP was added. An element of search for members, allowing also was added to find members on different parameters. The system was developed on ASP with use MS Access.

www.abcflgulf.org The system for work with articles was added. The system allows to add, to read, to search for necessary articles. Also to display articles by criteria. The system was developed on ASP with use MS SQL Server 2000. Search on a site realized on CGI (Perl) also was added.

*** 05.2001-08.2001 Netherlands (programming)

The remote work for the foreign company (as Freelancer).

Post: the programmer

Duties: development of the software

Scribillo 1.0 It is the text editor, which has the extended opportunities and additional modules:

Scribillo is a powerful information tool with the following features:

1) Clean and easy to use user-friendly interface

2) Low system resource requirements

3) Easily access and manage your folders with an integrated toolbar

4) Ability to organize your folders visually by drag and drop

5) Ability to add, rename or remove documents easily with an integrated toolbar

6) Drag and drop documents visually to any folders

7) Scribillo supports RTF, HTML or plain text documents for opening, importing or viewing

8) Scribillo has its own native file format

9) Also supports the direct editing of RTF or plain text documents

10) Ability to view popular image formats such as Photoshop, BMP, JPG, PNG, TIF plus 35 other image formats

11) Built in Image viewer with pan and zoom facilities

12) Ability to import any popular image format directly into your RTF or Scribillo document

13) Print preview any printable document with pan and zoom viewing

14) Ability to open more than one document at a time navigated by tabs

15) User friendly character map includes insertion of popular symbols

16) Contains a comprehensive search for documents, folders, text inside documents or even images

17) A good range of rich text formatting tools

18) Can style your text in various font colors including the background color

19) Inserting date time stamps, separator lines and text styles

20) Printable documents complete with formatting

21) Export your documents as RTF, HTML or just plain text

22) Can handle small to large documents

23) Includes a free additional utility to convert popular measures from one unit to another

24) Another free additional utility included with Scribillo is the Country Information System (CIS)

25) The CIS can collect Country data such as Geographic data, Government details, Economy and more

26) You can assign, to each country, you own images and country flags.

27) Has its own country image viewer with the ability to assign descriptions against each image

28) The text details of each country can be formatted with various text styles and colors.

29) The country system uses a powerful built in database engine so you don't need any third party plugins.

30) You can password protected documents

31) Has a unique file bookmarking facility so you can jump straight to a particular line in a specific Scribillo document.

32) You can insert tables and grids straight into a Scribillo document with column and row formatting

The program is developed on Delphi 5.5 c by use third-party VCL components.

*** 04.2002-01.2003 England, Oxford (programming)

The remote work for the foreign company (as Freelancer).

Post: the programmer

Duties: development of the software on the basis of the available version on a Toolbox.

BookMaster 1.5.49 The program is developed on C ++ with use Win32 API on the basis of available variant on a ToolBox. The access to a database is carried out without what use or technologies ODBC, ADO, BDE, etc. The program allows to create the Electronic Books on CD for the subsequent training. The program is developed with use C ++ Builder 5.0

*** 10.2002-09.2004 India, Jaipur (programming, web-design, web-development)

The remote work for the foreign company (as Freelancer).

Post: programmer, web-developer, web-designer

Duties: development of a site with the specified requirements

UserZ The site (on-line shop) is developed which represents the catalogue on sale of computers and components. The choice of the goods occurs till a means shopping cart. Previously user should be registered. Is present also Admin Section, where the manager can add\delete\edit the goods, look through activity of the users. And to receive on performance the orders. The on-line payment through the following payment systems (is used at the choice of the user): PayPal. Com, LinkPoint. Com, StormPay. Com. The site is developed on PHP with use MySQL.

www.greatnetworks.com The updating of a site (site is made on FLASH) on demand of the customer. Is changed FLASH, work PHP scripts and Admin section. The site is constructed on a basis CMS (content management system), the information and images are stored in Database and time of viewing by the user the information and images undertakes from Database and is displayed in a pattern. The pattern is made on a FLASH.

http://jobs.engineer.net The updating of a site on demand of the customer is made. The work PHP scripts is changed, the new elements are added, the mistakes are corrected. Also is changed and Admin section. The site is developed on PHP with use MySQL.

Affiliate-associate Some changes in structure of a site were made, all mistakes are corrected and some are advanced PHP. Was used PHP.

Electrosmognews Was created advertising FLASH banner for a site in the English and German languages.

www.easybyte.com Was made re-design of a site, under the requirements of the customer.

Houstonbeat All patterns of a site were changed according to new design. Some also were changed PHP files.

*** 01.2004-09.2004 England, Nottingham (web-design, web-development)

The remote work for the foreign company (as Freelancer).

Post: web-developer

Duties: development of a site with the specified requirements

www.surebake.com The site is developed on a basis CMS (Content Management System). It is the on-line catalogue, where the user can receive all necessary about products. The information and images are stored in Database. During viewing by the user, the information, images undertakes from Database and on the basis of a pattern the page is formed which is seen by the user. Is present also Admin Section, where the manager can operate add\delete\edit of products. The site is developed on PHP c by use MySQL.

Digifotofinish The site for Upload images, then for the further viewing them as thumbnails and formation of the order is developed which is received by the administrator. During input by the user of the information about payment is used SSL. The site is developed on ASP with use MS Access. Besides it are used also COM components: ASP Upload, ASP Jpeg and Jmail.

***bother

Backgammon 1.0 It is simple game with the graphic interface. For graphic display the module XPCE was used. Was developed AI, allowing to the computer to find the most optimum decision. The program is developed with use SWI-Prolog 5.2.13

3-Stones 1.0 It is simple game with the textual interface. Was developed AI, allowing to the computer to find the most optimum decision. The program is developed with use SWI-Prolog 5.2.13

PROFESSIONAL SKILLS

# Languages and Tools: C, C++, Delphi 5.0/6.0/7.0/8.0 .NET, Borland C++ 5.0, C++Builder 5.0/6.0, JBuilder 6.0, MS Visual C++ (Win32 API, MFC) .NET, MS Visual C# .NET, MS Visual Basic .NET, ASP, ASP.NET, CGI (C++, Perl, EXE), PHP, ActivePerl, Cold Fusion (CFML), ISAPI/NSAPI, HTML/DHTML, CSS, JavaScript, VBScript, MS Access, MS Visual FoxPro, Borland Pascal (OWL), LISP, dBase, FoxPro, Turbo Basic, SWI Prolog 5.2.13, Fortran

# Technologies: COM, OLE, ActiveX, ODBC, BDE, ADO, ADO.NET, DCOM, SocketConnection, OLEnterprise

# Database Systems: MS SQL, MySQL, Interbase, ORACLE, SYBASE, mSQL

# Billing and payment systems: Authorize.Net, AccessPoint.Com, LinkPoint.Com, PayPal.Com, StormPay.Com, WebMoney.Com, E-Gold.Com

# Distributed Merchant Center: WorldPac.Com

# Shipping systems: US Post Service - UPS.Com

# Development Tools: Microsoft Visual Studio .NET, Web Matrix, HomeSite, Macromedia Dreamweaver, ASPEdit, PHPEd, PHP Expert Editor, PerlBuilder, visiPerl

# Graphical packages: Adobe Photoshop, Macromedia Flash, Macromedia Fireworks

# Tools of remote administration: pcAnywhere, VNC, Remote Admin, Telnet, SSH

# OS: Windows 95/98/ME, Windows NT/2000/XP/2003 Server, Linux RedHat

# Office packages: Microsoft Office, Open Office

# Installing and setup of the Hardware of the PC

# Base English and German languages

PERSONAL QUALITIES

Communicative, sociable, responsible, hardworking, initiative, decent, i am quickly trained

HOBBIES

Tourism, music, games