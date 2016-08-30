camilamarcus

Фотограф/Редактор/Переводчик

Photography: In the beginning I'd like to tell that 3 years I worked as the photographer (till the university had started. LOVE taking photos very much!) For me the job as the photographer, videographer and editor is more than just work. This what I love to do. At present time I receive different orders for studio shootings (most often portraits), photowalks, food and life-style photos. I consider that not all photographers can open the depth of soul of the person in photos. In my opinion, people are divided into two types: - photogenic, and aware of it - photogenic, but ignorant about it It might be that you want to ask where "not photogenic"? Such doesn't exist in my clear opinion because I try to find not external beauty, for me the internal content of souls is more interesting to see. All my works are saved not only in printed version, in digital version too in the social network Vkontakte.ru. If you were registered there, I can send you link and you will be able to get acquainted with some of my works. If not, its not a problem, I can send you them directly. Its very interesting for me to meet creative people and work with them to learn more about this lovely sphere, to develop my skills, and be helpful for people.

Translator: Generally, I have helped all foreign students in my university to improve their russian language since I started to study, thats why I did a lot of translations from english to russian and vice versa. In addition, I am able to do law translations as good as general, because I study law and take part in ELSA's classes (The European Law Students’ Association).

I will be absolutely glad to work with you or become your assistant.