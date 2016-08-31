QA engineer
My skills:
- Manual testing: functional, compatibility, usability, localization, install
- Writing scripts of automated testing web application using Selenium WebDriver
- Understanding of testing methodology and bug life cycle
- Creating test documentation
- Testing web, desktop and client/server applications
- Selenium IDE, Selenium WebDriver
- Bug tracking system: Redmine
- Testing different sets of configuration of application
- Configuring database (MS SQL)
- SQL Management Studio
- MS SQL Server 2012
- Windows family OS
- Test management: TestLink, MSSQL, MYSQL
- JMeter
- Knowledge of network technology
- Virtualization
- WireShark
- VirtualBox
- HTML/CSS
- Python