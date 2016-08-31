chornoy

My skills:

  • Manual testing: functional, compatibility, usability, localization, install
  • Writing scripts of automated testing web application using Selenium WebDriver
  • Understanding of testing methodology and bug life cycle
  • Creating test documentation
  • Testing web, desktop and client/server applications
  • Selenium IDE, Selenium WebDriver
  • Bug tracking system: Redmine
  • Testing different sets of configuration of application
  • Configuring database (MS SQL)
  • SQL Management Studio
  • MS SQL Server 2012
  • Windows family OS
  • Test management: TestLink, MSSQL, MYSQL
  • JMeter
  • Knowledge of network technology
  • Virtualization
  • WireShark
  • VirtualBox
  • HTML/CSS
  • Python