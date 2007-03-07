Our company was founded in 1998 as an independent software development company. Our office is located in Kharkiv (Ukraine). Our primary effort is put towards making new hi-tech solutions easy to access by IT business.

We provide outsourcing services for software development companies, which seek to cut down their expenditures and to increase profits.

We believe that the essence of progress lies in the implementation of new ideas based on the high quality standards.

We perform full cycle of software development starting with project analysis and architecture creation, followed by program development, debugging and ending with testing and support. Since 1998 we have successfully completed more than 60 projects in the field of software development and 20 testing projects.

Our projects embrace application development for different spheres of use:

Security

Business&Banking

Science

Testing

Medicine

Multimedia

Games

Web

GPS

Mail

Utilities

Most important projects we did and areas we have perfect experience in:

1.We made some POKERs and Casinos (web,WinCE, PalmOS, Symbian, RIM,J2ME, Mophun, DirectX ).Poker statistics.Poker AI.

2.GAMES for all kinds of PDA and Windows.We have some examples.We made many game portings and produces some own games.

3.Web development of all kinds - Java,Perl,PHP, C# - we started from this field in 1998, and we have very strong departments , each concentrates in one language.

The web services we provide are: WebPage Development: HTML, Dreamweaver, Dreamweaver UltraDev, Visual Interdev, Drumbeat, Mojo, Frontpage, JavaScript, Jscript, VBscript.

Designing: Macromedia FlashMX, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Image Ready, CorelDraw, Painter, Maya 3D.

4.DRIVERS development.We can develope drivers for all kinds of listed platforms and have perfect references for it.Bluetooth,COM, etc.

5. We have deepest SECURITY and ENCRYPTION knowledges , we implemented in project we made for hire and implemented in 2 major and many minor projects for all kinds of listed OS-es.References are available.

6. Experince in data mining theory and statistics (references are available - we help in development of a major well knows suite in this field).

7. We have very strong experience in VIDEO and AUDIO streaming.We know and implement strong algorythms, we have references from major companies in this field.

8. We have very strong QA department, we sell it's services via site "bughuntress" , a very powerfull tool for regression testing for PalmOS.We develope a version for WinCE now.

9. We are also good in databases - we have sertified Oracle specialists, Btrieve, MySQL, MSSql or anything else- everything is good.

Our General strength is expertise in multiple technology domains. And while we do not concentrate on something one you shouldn't afraid of low professionalism.The most of our departments are quite mature and have good track of success stories.We are elite company , who pays developers top level salaries, we can afford inviting best specialists from all the country, any company.We believe in human factor and hire people mostly by human qualities rather then technical expertize.Though we can afford take those who are good in both directions.