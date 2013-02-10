cybercoder

CV.
Sergey Grebnev (18.09.1981).
Experience in the web projects:
Description of the implemented projects:
- CRM/Reporting systems, CMS/Web framework, E-commerce systems, Social network
Used technologies:
- database: MySQL, PostgreSQL, Memcashe, Sphinx
- java: Spring, Hibbernet, templates (Velocity, JSP), Ant, GAE, Android
- php: fraimwork (Kohana/MVC), ORM (Doctrine), SOAP
- javascript: Nodejs, prototype, jquery, ajax (full ajax app), comet technology
- python: Django, mechanize, BeautifulSoup (analysis of web pages)
- tests: unit test, Selenium
- system: Linux, support of the web server, load scalability
- management: SVN, Git, Truc, DFD/UML diagrams, agile
Responsibilities:
- Team and Project Manager
- System Architect
- Programmer
Experience in the ERP projects:
Used technologies: 1C 7
Responsibilities:
- Business Analyst
- Programmer
Academic Record:
- Computer engineering. Bachelor degree
- Management. Bachelor degree
English: intermedia