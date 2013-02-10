cybercoder

Сергей Гребнев cybercoder

 
web deweloter, android

CV.

Sergey Grebnev (18.09.1981).

Experience in the web projects:

Description of the implemented projects:

- CRM/Reporting systems, CMS/Web framework, E-commerce systems, Social network

Used technologies:

- database: MySQL, PostgreSQL, Memcashe, Sphinx

- java: Spring, Hibbernet, templates (Velocity, JSP), Ant, GAE, Android

- php: fraimwork (Kohana/MVC), ORM (Doctrine), SOAP

- javascript: Nodejs, prototype, jquery, ajax (full ajax app), comet technology

- python: Django, mechanize, BeautifulSoup (analysis of web pages)

- tests: unit test, Selenium

- system: Linux, support of the web server, load scalability

- management: SVN, Git, Truc, DFD/UML diagrams, agile

Responsibilities:

- Team and Project Manager

- System Architect

- Programmer

Experience in the ERP projects:

Used technologies: 1C 7

Responsibilities:

- Business Analyst

- Programmer

Academic Record:

- Computer engineering. Bachelor degree

- Management. Bachelor degree

English: intermedia