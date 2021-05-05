I love you world

GlowackiValery VladimirovichremoteworkDate ofbirth: 22 June 1983 (33 years) email:[email protected]: cyberzond1In small body often holds great soul=-_________-=Learned the game on (the guitar 5 years), a bit of singing.Took courses in Flash 5, with time settled into Flash MX(creating flash videos, cartoons)Any program for me is easily understood. With computerfriends.The last 8 years of shooting on camera. Know where to be,what kind of light is needed. "Think fast."Video programs from the simple to the serious. For ExampleVegas, Powerdirect...Write any scripts. For themselves in their spare time, suchas a book of fiction.Dabbled in making games. Mastered ZBrush - 3D modeling. Sell3D models through the Internet.A little animation in 3D and 2D.Make any presentation.Study psychology, marketing (from experience, you can talkto any sectarian did it because, as many have heard, if the zealot comes to you

and start talking, to tell him anything is impossible. Talked concluded. It's

the same people, and any man can understand, if it is correct to say and

explain.)Can find in any human talent.Hold events on personality development.Very well versed in the financial sector under the "gomoney"Am chat simultaneously with 5-TEW people in 5 roles. Notlost in thought who was talking and about what.Own art draws on everything: pens, pencils, paints, sprays,any drawing programs Point, any version of photohop (please note, drawing

instead - ideally possess. Yes, I know some of the functions of effects and can

Supplement the knowledge through to ask you to look on the Internet). Even

numbers, with signs

Mastered the basic knowledge of website creation and design.Some basics of programming.A little in English. Mostly through a translator on theInternet.Was a translator in the marriage Agency, set an example tothose who knows English.That would not go to the gym, go to a "lumberjack"and good people, and to maintain the shape.Well you know animals. For example, if there are dogs thatwalk the crowd through the city, always be their leader.Example on YouTube.

