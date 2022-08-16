Перекладач китайської та англійської мов

I find a job for an interpreter position. I believe my skills and experience are a perfect match for this position. I have experience in general translations of websites and writing articles about culture, sport and technical texts etc. from Chinese, English, Russian and Ukrainian.

I am a dedicated, responsible, and creative person. I have an active life position, and strong organizational and communication skills.

I can do translation, which may include the following:

Writing translation.

Literary translation.

Technical translation.

Legal Translation.

Medical translation.

Financial or economic translation.

and others.

I have worked on different websites and translation, as well as branding updates from Chinese to English / Russian / Ukrainian. I have a good knowledge of Wordpress and social media marketing, and so I can create a great content for your web page in English and Chinese, or even expand your company business to Russian/Ukrainian speaking audience.

My language comprehension levels: