Перекладач китайської та англійської мов
I find a job for an interpreter position. I believe my skills and experience are a perfect match for this position. I have experience in general translations of websites and writing articles about culture, sport and technical texts etc. from Chinese, English, Russian and Ukrainian.
I am a dedicated, responsible, and creative person. I have an active life position, and strong organizational and communication skills.
I can do translation, which may include the following:
- Writing translation.
- Literary translation.
- Technical translation.
- Legal Translation.
- Medical translation.
- Financial or economic translation.
- and others.
My language comprehension levels:
- Ukrainian – native speaker
- English – proficient
- Chinese – intermediate