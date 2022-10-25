I work in the blender program. I have the skills of modeling low-poly, high-poly, rigging, skinning, animation, texturing, retopology.I also know cinema 4d, and the adobe software package.I graduated from a technical university and before I started working with a blender, I studied the design of cars, modeled their parts in solidworks and prepared design documentation for models
Я против войны в Украине!
Портфолио
- Product designнет просмотров
- Tea packagingнет просмотров
- Sony Playstationнет просмотров
- Interior designнет просмотров