dariaaM

Дарья dariaaM

 
26 лет
3 года на фриланс-бирже
Была
3 года назад

I work in the blender program. I have the skills of modeling low-poly, high-poly, rigging, skinning, animation, texturing, retopology.I also know cinema 4d, and the adobe software package.I graduated from a technical university and before I started working with a blender, I studied the design of cars, modeled their parts in solidworks and prepared design documentation for models

Портфолио