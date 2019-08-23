dariakyrylenko

Digital Creator

Hello! I'm a Digital Marketer.

My main skills:

Development of communication and advertising (marketing / content) strategies of the enterprise and individual product / service.

Copywriting:

• Articles.

• Press releases.

• Interviews.

• Description (product / service).

• SEO texts.

• Writing scripts for video shooting (video reviews and commercials).

Keeping SMM:

• Develop a content plan for social networks (Facebook, Instagram, Youtube).

• Launch and control of social media advertising campaigns.

• Creating creatives.

• Writing texts for posts / advertising.

Development and content of corporate site (ability to work with WordPress base).

Organization and holding of corporate events.

Media planning and budgeting.

Development (concept design and layout) and implementation of promotional materials, work with contractors.

Working with e-mail newsletters: choosing topics, writing emails, analyzing results.

Analysis of target audience and choice of communication channels.

Creation of commercial offers and media plans.