dashamelnik

Переводчик англ/нем, автор статей, копирайтер.

Кратко характеризуя себя, хотелось бы заметить, что я имею опыт:

1. перевода текстов на техническую, экономическую тематики и журнальных текстов в паре языков английский-немецкий и английский-русский. Опыт был получен в рамках курсов по переводу в Гумбольдском Университете г. Берлин и практики перевода в ТГУ;

2. обучения студентов разговорному английскому языку на базе клуба английского языка "Lingua Club" ППОС ТГУ;

3. частного преподавания английского языка для детей школьного возраста и взрослых (более 2 лет) с использованием методик, изученных в рамках семинара по преподаванию в Гумбольдтском Университете;

Знания, полученные в этих областях, позволили мне развиваться как переводчику, менеджеру проектов и преподавателю английского языка еще во время обучения в университете.

Благодарю Вас рассмотрение моего резюме.

Translator from English and German

Consecutive Interpreting

Written translation

Employment: project work, part time

Work schedule: remote working, flexible schedule, shift schedule

Work experience

April — May 2018

Interpreter at TSU (TSU scientific conferences, international TSU conferences)

April 2016 — April 2018Tomsk State University, Trade Union Organisation of Students

Tomsk Oblast, studprofcom.tsu.ru/

Head of the English Speaking Club

• Organized “Lingua Club” for university students weekly

• Created worksheets and activities to stimulate interest in English language, particularly in speaking

Education

2018Tomsk State National Research University

Department of Romance-Germanic philology, Bachelor of Arts

2018Tomsk State National Research University

Department of German Studies, Bachelor of Arts

2017Humboldt University of Berlin

Department of English and American Studies, Bachelor of Arts

2014Technical Lyceum

Mathematics and Physics, Diploma (school)

Related Experience

Volunteer, International training course "Out Of Civilization?” Schwerin, Germany (supported by Robert Bosch Foundation)

Aug. 2016

• The international training course "Out of Civilization?" for NGO-activists from Germany, Poland, Russia and Ukraine in the age of 18-30 dealt with different aspects of sustainability

• Discussed and tried out methods in the field of sustainable consumption is one of the main goals of the project

• Dealt with topics like consumerism, intergenerational fairness, life-styles, globalization, recycling/ upcycling, nutrition and resource planning

Private English teacher

Jan.2016-present

• Developed an own strategy to teach students from elementary to high school

• Created a way to teach English to adults from the very basics in a fun and interesting way

Participant, Russian-Ukrainian program “The Habit of thinking”, Tomsk-Krasnoyarsk, Russia (MitOst, INTERRA)

April 2017

• Developed critical thinking skills

• Created and tried out critical thinking techniques and methods in own community

• Analyzed the state of civic community in Russia and Ukraine

• Formed an opinion on the relations of Russia and Ukraine

Other Experience

• Volunteer, Charity Fond of Alena Petrova, Tomsk, 2016-2017

• Train assistant, Russian Railways, Tomsk, Jun. – Aug. 2016

Interests

Writing. Worked in school and university newspapers as a correspondent. Wrote many articles on different school and university events and some short stories for local journalist’s contests. Now writing articles for online-magazines Tomskii Obzohr (https://obzor.westsib.ru) and Under the Universities (https://vk.com/uumagazine)

Sport. Took part in a number of skiing competitions in Karasuk, Russia and gathered an award collection. Enjoy practicing yoga for relaxation, meditation and keeping my body strong.

Language skills

English C1 (TOEFL, January 2018); German B2 (B2 certificate, Language center of Humboldt University of Berlin)

Languages

Russian — native

English — fluent speaker

German — fluent speaker