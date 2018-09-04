dashamelnik

Кратко характеризуя себя, хотелось бы заметить, что я имею опыт:
1. перевода текстов на техническую, экономическую тематики и журнальных текстов в паре языков английский-немецкий и английский-русский. Опыт был получен в рамках курсов по переводу в Гумбольдском Университете г. Берлин и практики перевода в ТГУ;
2. обучения студентов разговорному английскому языку на базе клуба английского языка "Lingua Club" ППОС ТГУ;
3. частного преподавания английского языка для детей школьного возраста и взрослых (более 2 лет) с использованием методик, изученных в рамках семинара по преподаванию в Гумбольдтском Университете;
Знания, полученные в этих областях, позволили мне развиваться как переводчику, менеджеру проектов и преподавателю английского языка еще во время обучения в университете.
Благодарю Вас рассмотрение моего резюме.
Translator from English and German
- Consecutive Interpreting
- Written translation
Work schedule: remote working, flexible schedule, shift schedule
Work experience
April — May 2018
Interpreter at TSU (TSU scientific conferences, international TSU conferences)
April 2016 — April 2018Tomsk State University, Trade Union Organisation of Students
Tomsk Oblast, studprofcom.tsu.ru/
Head of the English Speaking Club
• Organized “Lingua Club” for university students weekly
• Created worksheets and activities to stimulate interest in English language, particularly in speaking
Education
2018Tomsk State National Research University
Department of Romance-Germanic philology, Bachelor of Arts
2018Tomsk State National Research University
Department of German Studies, Bachelor of Arts
2017Humboldt University of Berlin
Department of English and American Studies, Bachelor of Arts
2014Technical Lyceum
Mathematics and Physics, Diploma (school)
Related Experience
Volunteer, International training course "Out Of Civilization?” Schwerin, Germany (supported by Robert Bosch Foundation)
Aug. 2016
• The international training course "Out of Civilization?" for NGO-activists from Germany, Poland, Russia and Ukraine in the age of 18-30 dealt with different aspects of sustainability
• Discussed and tried out methods in the field of sustainable consumption is one of the main goals of the project
• Dealt with topics like consumerism, intergenerational fairness, life-styles, globalization, recycling/ upcycling, nutrition and resource planning
Private English teacher
Jan.2016-present
• Developed an own strategy to teach students from elementary to high school
• Created a way to teach English to adults from the very basics in a fun and interesting way
Participant, Russian-Ukrainian program “The Habit of thinking”, Tomsk-Krasnoyarsk, Russia (MitOst, INTERRA)
April 2017
• Developed critical thinking skills
• Created and tried out critical thinking techniques and methods in own community
• Analyzed the state of civic community in Russia and Ukraine
• Formed an opinion on the relations of Russia and Ukraine
Other Experience
• Volunteer, Charity Fond of Alena Petrova, Tomsk, 2016-2017
• Train assistant, Russian Railways, Tomsk, Jun. – Aug. 2016
Interests
Writing. Worked in school and university newspapers as a correspondent. Wrote many articles on different school and university events and some short stories for local journalist’s contests. Now writing articles for online-magazines Tomskii Obzohr (https://obzor.westsib.ru) and Under the Universities (https://vk.com/uumagazine)
Sport. Took part in a number of skiing competitions in Karasuk, Russia and gathered an award collection. Enjoy practicing yoga for relaxation, meditation and keeping my body strong.
Language skills
English C1 (TOEFL, January 2018); German B2 (B2 certificate, Language center of Humboldt University of Berlin)
Languages
Russian — native
English — fluent speaker
German — fluent speaker