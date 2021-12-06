davidbuttler

Freelance Android App Developer

I am a freelance Android App Developer, providing top quality website and mobile app development since 10+ years. I am a creative, detail-oriented developer with strong problem-solving, analytical, and communication skills, and worked with various niches like- food industry, hotel, tourism, and IT firms. I have a sound working knowledge in a wide range of languages ​​which enables me to complete projects within deadline and also maintain high quality. In my experiences, I have developed many complex projects with some really interesting features and also worked with various clients around the globe.