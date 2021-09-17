davydovconsultin

Professional Web Design & Development Agency

Davydov Consulting is one of the fastest growing web design and consultancy agencies in Shoreditch in London, UK. We serve clients all over the world, offering each of them top quality website design, business and technology consultation and content creation in English, French, German and Russian.

​

We are a growing organization, with a staff of ten coders and designers. However, we are dedicated to remaining a ‘boutique’ web design agency, offering the same levels of one-to-one contact and highly bespoke service that our clients have come to expect. We made our name delivering personalized expert service, and that will never change!

Most of our web design work focuses on the powerful and flexible Wix Platform. We prefer WIX because it lets us produce truly bespoke, highly tailored designs fully in-house. It lets us give our clients the rapid turn-around times, responsiveness to design input that they deserve and allows them to give their customers the engaging user experience and stunning visuals the market demands. That being said, we can work in many different modes for specialty projects.

Site: davydovconsulting.com