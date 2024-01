deathangel908

Java, Python, Mathematics, Linux

•2+ year of Java programming experience

•Upper intermediate English

•Specialist in Computer Engineering

•Expirience:

QT aplication of simulating 3D Object of a slug from its corrosion layer.

JSF based Auction web site (like ebay.com).

•Java-based technology: Spring, JavaMail, JPA( Hibernate, EclipseLink), JSF, Ajax, JavaScript, JSON, JAXB, JUnit, SoapUI, Apache Camel, Vaadin.

•Operating Systems: Linux (Arch)

•Languages: Java, C/C++, SQL, Python, Bash

•App/Web: Glassfish, Nginx

•Extra: Mathematics