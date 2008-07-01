deniskozlov_ceo

I'm well-qualified Microsoft Certified .NET Developer with over 8 years of experience spanning ASP.NET 2.0 to ASP.NET 5 (vNext/Core) and MVC in C# including transactional enterprise-level applications, e-commerce solutions, medical applications and scientific projects with team leadership end mentoring experience. Experienced in Agile software engineering processes and methodologies, Test Driven Development practice and I have depth knowledges of Object-Oriented Design and Object-Oriented Programming
I have ability to understand complex and difficult business requirements into software projects. Familiar with full Application Development Life Cycle and several CI systems like TFS, and Teamcity. I am highly motivated individual who is always learning, able to work to tight deadlines and who can communicate effectively with technical peers as well as business users
Skills
Core Programming Languages: C#, JavaScript/TypeScript, HTML5, CSS, SASS, LESS, XML, XSLT, JSON, SOAP, UML, T-SQL, LINQ, PowerShell, MSBuild
Databases: MS SQL Server, Azure SQL, ORACLE, SQLite, RavenDB, MongoDB
ORM: XPO, Entity Framework, Linq to Sql
Core Technologies and Frameworks: .NET Framework, ASP.NET, MVC, ASP.NET Web Services, WEB-API, WCF, WWF, WIF, ADO.NET, TPL, Microsoft Enterprise Library, BLToolkit, Gulp, Bower, Azure Websites, Azure Cloud Services, Azure Mobile Services
Web-client technologies: AJAX, jQuery, AngularJS, Knockout, Silverlight, KendoUI
Reporting Tools: Crystal Reports, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS)
Version Control: Team Foundation Server (TFS), Git, Subversion
Certification
TS: Microsoft .NET Framework 2.0 - Application Development Foundation - 2011 year
Career overview
Work with innovative technologies in web application using Microsoft web stack
Design and develop highly scalable web applications primarily using ASP.NET MVC framework
Develop large scale, multi-tier and distributed applications with emphasis on performance and scalability
End-to-end development of new product features from concept to deployment
Work with other business stakeholders in order to gather business requirements and implement solutions that follows industry standards.
Work with science projects and involved to research.
Qualifications
- .NET Expert (C#)
- Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET Expert
- Highly experienced with front-end development with JavaScript frameworks
- Excellent knowledge and work experience on designing and developing complex software applications
- Experience with front-end development and Javascript frameworks Angular, Knockout
- Open mind towards open source technologies yet strong base in Microsoft technical stack
- Experience with MS SQL, RavenDB, Sqlite
- Experience with Agile software engineering processes and methodologies
- Proficient in OO Design Principles and design patterns
- Experience working in SOA technologies and developing RESTful APIs
Work experience
Lead Software Developer (Freelance), 04/2015 – 08/2015
Ladashop – Almaty
Created an application for trading organization which selling vehicle spare parts. Main requirement was an online work available, differentiation of users’ access rights, integrate with trading equipment and integration with e-commerce solution.
Responsibilities and activities:
- Contact to end-users, approving business requirements
- Analysis of system requirements, designing system architecture and database
- Design specification
- Managing collaboration of a team of developers
- Interviewing candidates
- Implement project with ASP.NET MVC 6 (Pre), Web-Api, HTML5, Angular.js
- Deploy application to Windows Azure Websites and use Azure Sql and Azure Blob Storage.
- Implement part of application with Silverlight for integrate with trade equipment like Cashdrawer, Magnetic stripe reader and data collection terminal
- Unit testing
- Mentoring experience
- Code review
Senior Software Developer WPF (Freelance), 02/2015 – 04/2015
Handsome – Omsk
I participated in development solution for take and receive photos and videos though Foxtales terminal.
A solution based on WPF for Windows Surface device.
Responsibilities and activities:
- Create components for WPF application
- Create component to work with MS Surface’s camera
- Create component for prepare photos with overlays
- Create component for generate gif animation
- Improve application performance
Senior Web Developer (Freelance), 10/2014 – 02/2015
Esepshi – Astana
Esepshi is Kazakhstan IT Company that creates and manages a stack projects for Ministry of Health care of Kazakhstan based on Microsoft Technologies. During my work i have been involved to projects:
- Management hospitalization application
- Accounting for the clinical examination of patients application
- Accounting for attachment to health care organizations application
- Managing pharmacy supplies application
- Work aspartofanAGILEdevelopmentteamtocreateandmodifysoftwaresolutionsthat reduced time to delivery and improved quality.
- Use third party user controls for creating front end (Angular.js)
- Develop lot of controls for Silverlight
- Create numerous dynamic reporting pages for pharmacist and management
- Improve and upgrade legacy Web application on ASP.NET Webpages with pure Javascript client to ASP.NET MVC, Web-Api and Angular.js
- Create enterprise-level integration solution for all applications through messages
- Mentoring experience
- Bug fix
- Code review
Senior Software Developer, 07/2012 – 09/2014
Smart solutions – Samara
Software Engineering Company “Smart Solutions” Ltd. develops new generation of smart software solutions for allocation, scheduling and optimization of enterprise resources in real time.
Smart solutions automate the whole cycle of mobile resources management in real time including:
- fast reaction to important events;
- dynamic order/resource scheduling and rescheduling in real time;
- continuous improvement of schedules by pro-active optimization of plans;
- interaction with customers, managers and workers to coordinate decisions through Internet or by usage of mobile phone;
- monitoring of plan execution and customer business-processes;
- Rescheduling in case of growing gap between plan and reality.
Thanks to ongoing innovations of multi-agent technologies we create open, flexible and reliable systems which allow our customers quickly respond to events, process more orders with less resources, reduce period of goods or service delivery, minimize costs, reduce operation risks and achieve competitive advantages.
Responsibilities and activities:
- Develop an integration module in the Automated Decision Support System for the Mission Control Center (International Space Station) with Winforms
- Develop components for Ontology Editor with ASP.NET MVC, Jquery, KendoUI, BLToolkit, Sparql and RDF
- Develop components for multi-agent platform with TPL, Service Bus implementation, MS Enterprise Library
- Involved in science research (Multi-agent technologies and Ontology)
- Use AGILE/SCRUM methodology to implement the applications
- Develop service utilities
- Code review
- Write manuals
Software Engineer, 09/2009 – 07/2012
Versivo association – Samara
Versivo IT Department provide complex it services for internal level of Versivo holding. It's include solutions for manufacturing 3 sphere of production. Moreover, several business-services providers. Our goal has been provide maintenance and robust solutions for our internal client. During my work i have been involved to projects:
- Solution for consolidate enterprise data through integration with existing applications
- Solution for design and build analytical reporting and analyze data
- Decision support system to prevent failure of industrial equipment
- Quality-control accounting system for manufactured products
- Online solution for monitoring enterprise equipment (computers, servers)
- Intranet portal for IT and Business goals
- Support users
- Design project specification
- Design user interface
- Implement projects by specifications
- Implement critical parts of solution
- Application lifecycle management
- Integrate with 1S:Enterprise, Sharepoint
- Fix bugs
- Write stored T-SQL procedures
- Design databases
- Code refactoring
- Develop report modules
- Manage configure and deployment
- Create n-tier web solutions
- Coordinate design and implementation of applications, collaborating with project managers, development team and client
Software Engineer, 07/2008 – 07/2009
Consult management – Moscow
My primary task was to design and develop a intelligent integration, aggregation and analyze module between enterprise accounting system and bank management system.
Responsibilities and activities:
- Contact to end-users, approving business requirements
- Analysis of system requirements, designing system architecture and database
- Use Data Set, Data Table, Data Adapter, Data Reader and other ADO.NET connectivity controls
- Write T-SQL scripts and store procedures
- Create managed (.net) Windows service as main host for implemented system
- Implement a project with .NET 2.0
- Create an application network layer through sockets to listen data from third-party application and send to other
- Create xml custom configuring structure
- Make component for generating reports into html documents and sending via email
- Involved to configure and deployment process
Languages
Russian – Native
English – Technical