deniskozlov_ceo

Full-stack Web Developer

I'm well-qualified Microsoft Certified .NET Developer with over 8 years of experience spanning ASP.NET 2.0 to ASP.NET 5 (vNext/Core) and MVC in C# including transactional enterprise-level applications, e-commerce solutions, medical applications and scientific projects with team leadership end mentoring experience. Experienced in Agile software engineering processes and methodologies, Test Driven Development practice and I have depth knowledges of Object-Oriented Design and Object-Oriented Programming

I have ability to understand complex and difficult business requirements into software projects. Familiar with full Application Development Life Cycle and several CI systems like TFS, and Teamcity. I am highly motivated individual who is always learning, able to work to tight deadlines and who can communicate effectively with technical peers as well as business users

Skills

Core Programming Languages: C#, JavaScript/TypeScript, HTML5, CSS, SASS, LESS, XML, XSLT, JSON, SOAP, UML, T-SQL, LINQ, PowerShell, MSBuild

Databases: MS SQL Server, Azure SQL, ORACLE, SQLite, RavenDB, MongoDB

ORM: XPO, Entity Framework, Linq to Sql

Core Technologies and Frameworks: .NET Framework, ASP.NET, MVC, ASP.NET Web Services, WEB-API, WCF, WWF, WIF, ADO.NET, TPL, Microsoft Enterprise Library, BLToolkit, Gulp, Bower, Azure Websites, Azure Cloud Services, Azure Mobile Services

Web-client technologies: AJAX, jQuery, AngularJS, Knockout, Silverlight, KendoUI

Reporting Tools: Crystal Reports, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS)

Version Control: Team Foundation Server (TFS), Git, Subversion

Certification

TS: Microsoft .NET Framework 2.0 - Application Development Foundation - 2011 year

Career overview

Work with innovative technologies in web application using Microsoft web stack

Design and develop highly scalable web applications primarily using ASP.NET MVC framework

Develop large scale, multi-tier and distributed applications with emphasis on performance and scalability

End-to-end development of new product features from concept to deployment

Work with other business stakeholders in order to gather business requirements and implement solutions that follows industry standards.

Work with science projects and involved to research.

Qualifications

.NET Expert (C#)

Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET Expert

Highly experienced with front-end development with JavaScript frameworks

Excellent knowledge and work experience on designing and developing complex software applications

Experience with front-end development and Javascript frameworks Angular, Knockout

Open mind towards open source technologies yet strong base in Microsoft technical stack

Experience with MS SQL, RavenDB, Sqlite

Experience with Agile software engineering processes and methodologies

Proficient in OO Design Principles and design patterns

Experience working in SOA technologies and developing RESTful APIs

Work experience

Lead Software Developer (Freelance), 04/2015 – 08/2015

Ladashop – Almaty

Created an application for trading organization which selling vehicle spare parts. Main requirement was an online work available, differentiation of users’ access rights, integrate with trading equipment and integration with e-commerce solution.

Responsibilities and activities:

Contact to end-users, approving business requirements

Analysis of system requirements, designing system architecture and database

Design specification

Managing collaboration of a team of developers

Interviewing candidates

Implement project with ASP.NET MVC 6 (Pre), Web-Api, HTML5, Angular.js

Deploy application to Windows Azure Websites and use Azure Sql and Azure Blob Storage.

Implement part of application with Silverlight for integrate with trade equipment like Cashdrawer, Magnetic stripe reader and data collection terminal

Unit testing

Mentoring experience

Code review

Environment:

Visual Studio 2015, C#, .NET 4.6, ASP.NET MVC 6, Web-Api, HTML5, Jquery, Angular.js, Silverlight, Devexpress, Microsoft Enterprise Library, Azure Sql, Azure Websites, Azure Blobs, TFS, Git

Senior Software Developer WPF (Freelance), 02/2015 – 04/2015

Handsome – Omsk

I participated in development solution for take and receive photos and videos though Foxtales terminal.

A solution based on WPF for Windows Surface device.

Responsibilities and activities:

Create components for WPF application

Create component to work with MS Surface’s camera

Create component for prepare photos with overlays

Create component for generate gif animation

Improve application performance

Environment:

Visual Studio 2013, C#, .NET 4.5, WPF, Microsoft Enterprise Library, Git

Senior Web Developer (Freelance), 10/2014 – 02/2015

Esepshi – Astana

Esepshi is Kazakhstan IT Company that creates and manages a stack projects for Ministry of Health care of Kazakhstan based on Microsoft Technologies. During my work i have been involved to projects:

Management hospitalization application

Accounting for the clinical examination of patients application

Accounting for attachment to health care organizations application

Managing pharmacy supplies application

Responsibilities and activities:

Work aspartofanAGILEdevelopmentteamtocreateandmodifysoftwaresolutionsthat reduced time to delivery and improved quality.

Use third party user controls for creating front end (Angular.js)

Develop lot of controls for Silverlight

Create numerous dynamic reporting pages for pharmacist and management

Improve and upgrade legacy Web application on ASP.NET Webpages with pure Javascript client to ASP.NET MVC, Web-Api and Angular.js

Create enterprise-level integration solution for all applications through messages

Mentoring experience

Bug fix

Code review

Environment:

Visual Studio 2012, C#, .NET 4.5, ASP.NET MVC, Web-Api, HTML5, Jquery, Angular.js, Silverlight, Microsoft Enterprise Library, RabbitMQ, MS Sql Server 2008 R2, SSRS, Devexpress, TeamCity, Git

Senior Software Developer, 07/2012 – 09/2014

Smart solutions – Samara

Software Engineering Company “Smart Solutions” Ltd. develops new generation of smart software solutions for allocation, scheduling and optimization of enterprise resources in real time.

Smart solutions automate the whole cycle of mobile resources management in real time including:

fast reaction to important events;

dynamic order/resource scheduling and rescheduling in real time;

continuous improvement of schedules by pro-active optimization of plans;

interaction with customers, managers and workers to coordinate decisions through Internet or by usage of mobile phone;

monitoring of plan execution and customer business-processes;

Rescheduling in case of growing gap between plan and reality.

In contrast to traditional centralized, monolithic and sequential, batch-scheduling software, systems we develop distributed multi-agent systems that consist of autonomous software objects (agents). Agents are capable to compete and cooperate through negotiations- and demonstrate collective intelligence (emergent intelligence), by coordinated plan changes.

Thanks to ongoing innovations of multi-agent technologies we create open, flexible and reliable systems which allow our customers quickly respond to events, process more orders with less resources, reduce period of goods or service delivery, minimize costs, reduce operation risks and achieve competitive advantages.

Responsibilities and activities:

Develop an integration module in the Automated Decision Support System for the Mission Control Center ( International Space Station ) with Winforms

) with Winforms Develop components for Ontology Editor with ASP.NET MVC, Jquery, KendoUI, BLToolkit, Sparql and RDF

Develop components for multi-agent platform with TPL, Service Bus implementation, MS Enterprise Library

Involved in science research (Multi-agent technologies and Ontology)

Use AGILE/SCRUM methodology to implement the applications

Develop service utilities

Code review

Write manuals

Environment:

Visual Studio 2012, C#, .NET 4.5, ASP.NET MVC, Web-api, HTML5, Jquery, TPL, WCF, Winforms, Microsoft Enterprise Library, Telerik, KendoUI, Sparql, dotNetRDF, RavenDB, MS Sql Server 2008 R2, Oracle, Service Bus, TFS

Software Engineer, 09/2009 – 07/2012

Versivo association – Samara

Versivo IT Department provide complex it services for internal level of Versivo holding. It's include solutions for manufacturing 3 sphere of production. Moreover, several business-services providers. Our goal has been provide maintenance and robust solutions for our internal client. During my work i have been involved to projects:

Solution for consolidate enterprise data through integration with existing applications

Solution for design and build analytical reporting and analyze data

Decision support system to prevent failure of industrial equipment

Quality-control accounting system for manufactured products

Online solution for monitoring enterprise equipment (computers, servers)

Intranet portal for IT and Business goals

Responsibilities and activities:

Support users

Design project specification

Design user interface

Implement projects by specifications

Implement critical parts of solution

Application lifecycle management

Integrate with 1S:Enterprise, Sharepoint

Fix bugs

Write stored T-SQL procedures

Design databases

Code refactoring

Develop report modules

Manage configure and deployment

Create n-tier web solutions

Coordinate design and implementation of applications, collaborating with project managers, development team and client

Environment:

Visual Studio 2008/2010, C#, .NET 3.5/4, ASP.NET/MVC , TPL, WCF, Microsoft Expression Studio, WPF(MVVM)/Winforms, Microsoft Enterprise Library, Devexpress, MS Sql Server 2008, SSAS, SSIS, SSRS, Sharepoint Services 3.0/Sharepoint Foundation 2010, TFS

Software Engineer, 07/2008 – 07/2009

Consult management – Moscow

My primary task was to design and develop a intelligent integration, aggregation and analyze module between enterprise accounting system and bank management system.

Responsibilities and activities:

Contact to end-users, approving business requirements

Analysis of system requirements, designing system architecture and database

Use Data Set, Data Table, Data Adapter, Data Reader and other ADO.NET connectivity controls

Write T-SQL scripts and store procedures

Create managed (.net) Windows service as main host for implemented system

Implement a project with .NET 2.0

Create an application network layer through sockets to listen data from third-party application and send to other

Create xml custom configuring structure

Make component for generating reports into html documents and sending via email

Involved to configure and deployment process

Environment:

Visual studio 2005, C#, .NET 2.0, ADO.NET , MS SQL Server 2005, XML, HTML, Windows

Languages

Russian – Native

English – Technical