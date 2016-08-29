dianagorenko

Web site, applications and systems developer.

I work in freelance for over 10 years. I have experience in application development, websites creating and SEO. I work with databases.I make programms in PHP. I use frameworks: Canvas, DIY, Joomla, Laravel, MODX, Phalcon PHP, PHP For Applications, PHPixie, PHPOpenbiz, Solar, Symfony, Yii.

I make programms on JavaScript & Java: Use frameworks: jQuery, Scala, , Prototype, SproutCore, TypeScript, WinJS, JavaServer Faces.

Also, I work with Perl in Catalyst, Ruby on Rails, Python and C++.

As a manager I work with Agile technologies using Oracle.