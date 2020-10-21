dimitriorlow

Помогу создать стратегию маркетинга, продаж и личностный бренд с сфере бизнеса и политики. Имею опыт на рынках Германии, России и США.
✔️ There is a lot we can talk about!
Are you looking for a strategic consultant to refresh your marketing and sales strategy?
Do you plan to take over the world and need a personal branding advisor?
Do you want to invest or expand in Russia?
Message me! There is a lot we can talk about!
✔️ What can I do for you?
▶️ Sales and Marketing Strategy
I will provide to you my ideas and know-how on supply and demand, as I worked as Sales and Marketing Strategy Consultant for several Startups.
▶️ Personal Branding, Government and Public Relations
I will advise you on your marketing and personal branding strategy by sharing my experience from previous consulting projects with politicians, businesses and influencers.
▶️ Germany-Russia Relations
I will show you the differences and similarities in business relations and customer markets for both countries, as I live, work and advise in Germany and Russia.
✔️ My Experience:
Sales and Marketing:
- Several full sales cycle projects, from market analysis, to lead generation, to closings.
- Setting up and leading a sales team.
- Guerilla Marketing
Personal branding:
- PR and strategic advisory for a chairman of the board of a political party (Germany).
- PR and content strategy for an influencer with over 100k followers (Germany).
- Advisory on negotiations and appearance for a CEO (Russia).
Germany-Russia Relations:
- Interdisciplinary Russia Studies at the University of Potsdam.
- Several projects in both countries and a deep understanding of cultures.
- Quoted Blog on Politics and Russian Society.
✔️ I am looking forward to work with you!
#Berlin #Saint Petersburg #worldwide