dimitriorlow

Strategic Advisor - Marketing, Sales, Personal Branding

Помогу создать стратегию маркетинга, продаж и личностный бренд с сфере бизнеса и политики. Имею опыт на рынках Германии, России и США.

✔️ There is a lot we can talk about!

 Are you looking for a strategic consultant to refresh your marketing and sales strategy?

 Do you plan to take over the world and need a personal branding advisor?

 Do you want to invest or expand in Russia?

Message me! There is a lot we can talk about!

✔️ What can I do for you?

▶️ Sales and Marketing Strategy

I will provide to you my ideas and know-how on supply and demand, as I worked as Sales and Marketing Strategy Consultant for several Startups.

▶️ Personal Branding, Government and Public Relations

I will advise you on your marketing and personal branding strategy by sharing my experience from previous consulting projects with politicians, businesses and influencers.

▶️ Germany-Russia Relations

I will show you the differences and similarities in business relations and customer markets for both countries, as I live, work and advise in Germany and Russia.

✔️ My Experience:

 Sales and Marketing:

- Several full sales cycle projects, from market analysis, to lead generation, to closings.

- Setting up and leading a sales team.

- Guerilla Marketing

 Personal branding:

- PR and strategic advisory for a chairman of the board of a political party (Germany).

- PR and content strategy for an influencer with over 100k followers (Germany).

- Advisory on negotiations and appearance for a CEO (Russia).

 Germany-Russia Relations:

- Interdisciplinary Russia Studies at the University of Potsdam.

- Several projects in both countries and a deep understanding of cultures.

- Quoted Blog on Politics and Russian Society.

✔️ I am looking forward to work with you!

#Berlin #Saint Petersburg #worldwide