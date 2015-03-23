dimitrovabd

Димитър Димитров dimitrovabd

 
60 лет
10 лет на фриланс-бирже
Был
10 лет назад
Architectural Bureau DIMITROV

CURRICULUM VITAE  

 

Dimitar Georgiev Dimitrov, Reg. Architect,

Managing Director of Architectural Bureau DIMITROV Ltd.

Member of International Union of Architects, Section Bulgaria;

Member of Bulgarian Chamber of Architects – Reg. No 01157

www.archb.com

PERSONAL DATA:

Date and Place of Birth:  7 August 1964, Shoumen, Bulgaria

Nationality:                      Bulgarian

Address:                          39 Kn. Boris I Street, apt.10, Sofia - 1463

Contact Data:                  Mobile: 0888 355 287, E-mail: [email protected]

Driver License:                В and М category

 

BACKGROUND:

1985 - 1991                     University of Architecture,Civil Engineering and Geodesy, Sofia; Architecture, Public Buildings Profile; Architect;

Memberof UIA (International Union of Architects), Section Bulgaria; Member of Bulgarian Chamberof Architects.

1979 – 1983                     College of FineCeramics and Glass, Novy Pazar, Bulgaria; Design and Decoration ofFine Ceramics and Glass,

                                        

PROFESSIONAL SKILLS:

Languages:                      Bulgarian,English, Russian

Computer Skills:              CADDsystems:  AutoCAD 2009, Revit 2009, ArchiCAD, Sketch Up;

                                         Visualisation:  3D Studio Max, Corel applications, Adobe Photoshop;

      Standard Applications: Windows, MSOffice, MSAccess, MS Project, MS PowerPoint, Internet applications, website design;

Others:                             Design specialization inPublic, Bank (incl. Special) and Office buildings; Design team manager, Project manager; Rent and Sale to clientsexperience in office and residential buildings areas.

 

PRESENT POSITION:

2004 till now                   ManagingDirector of ArchitecturalBureau DIMITROV Ltd. (Planning, Design, Consultancy), Chef Designer ( www.archb.com )

 

PREVIOUS POSITIONS AND EMPLOYMENT:

2002 – 2004                     LindnerBulgaria Ltd. (ConstructionEntrepreneurship and Project Management, Construction) – Planning and Marketing Manager: planning and design specificclient’s requirements; contacts with clients for rent and sale office and

residential areas; concept, preliminary and final design work for Business Park

Sofia – Mladost IV.

1999 – 2002                     Lindner Immobilien Bulgaria Ltd. (Construction Entrepreneurship and ProjectManagement for Business Park Sofia, etc.) – Planning and Sales Manager: planning and design specific client’srequirements; contacts with clients for rent and sale office and residential

areas, concept, preliminary and final design work for Business Park Sofia –

Mladost IV.

1998 - 1999                     BJYEurope LLC (architecture, engineering, planning, systems) – Local Manager: set up, structure, employmentand management of design office all disciplines included; design work for USA, marketing, attending tenders

1995 - 1998                     BulgarianNational Bank (CentralBank of Bulgaria) – Architect of BNB: redesign and reconstructionresponsibilities of the BNB buildings in Bulgaria, most of them culturemonuments

1992 - 1995                     Bulgarian National Bank (Central Bank of Bulgaria) – Project Manager: redesign and reconstruction responsibilities ofthe branch and other buildings

1988 - 1992                     Education’sBuildings Laboratory – UACEG (consulting, design, theory and research work for Ministry of Education) - Designer.

 

DESIGN PROJECT EXPERIENCE:

Own practiceas a chief designer:

2014                                 Commercial &Residential Business Complex Mladost, Garanti Koza, Sofia

2013                                 Office buildingIcarus, Nikolay Liliev Str., Lozenets, Sofia

2013                                 Building passports of UnitedBulgarian Bank branches in Haskovo, Lovetch,

Ruse, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Sliven,Sofia

2013                                 Building passportof clinker storage in “Devnya Cement” AD

2013                                 Border check-point Zlatarevo – reconstructionand modernization– World

Bank Project

2013                                 Border check-point Vrashka Chuka – reconstructionand modernization– World BankProject

2013                                 Border check-point Bregovo – reconstructionand modernization– World

Bank Project

2013                                 Border check-point Stanke Lisichkovo/ Customs check-point Logodazh – reconstruction and modernization– World Bank Project

2012                                 King’s Residenceof Krichim – reconstruction of the main building

2011                                 Productionfacility of „Thermo-engineering MPZ” Ltd, Bozhurishte

2011                                 Multifunctional buildingStroy-Consult, Sofia

2011                                 Residential building Gorna Banya, Sofia

2011                                 Low energy residential building, Sofia

2010                                 UBB Haskovo branch

2010                                 UBB Botevgrad branch

2010                                 UBB Vraca branch

2010                                 UBB Ivaylovgrad branch

2010                                 Low energy industrial buildingCentilion, Sofia

2010                                 Chateau Cristal Center, Sofia – competition project

2009                                 Children’s Museum, Sofia –conceptual project

2009                                 Logistic building Devnya Cement

2009                                 Sport Hall Competition project for 9-14000 visitors, Sofia

2009                                 Residential building Evksinograd, Varna

2008                                 OfficeBuilding Boomerang, Sofia

2008                                 Production facility ofTermoengineering, Bozhurishte, Sofia

2008                                 Pedestrian bridge over Simeon Veliki Blvd.,Shoumen

2008                                 Concept design of Astra Business Center, Shoumen

2008                                 Concept design of Airport LogisticPark Krumovo, Plovdiv

2008                                 Concept design of Showroom Karlovskoshose, Plovdiv

2008                                 Concept design of Logistic ParkSlivnitsa, Slivnitsa

2008                                 Competition project for Autotrade OfficeBuilding, Varna

2008                                 Redesign of Master plan ofBusiness Park Varna, Varna

2008                                 Office building 2 of Business ParkVarna, Varna

2008                                 Office / commercial building A4 of LogisticPark Varna, Varna

2008                                 Office / commercial building A3 of LogisticPark Varna, Varna

2008                                 Storage building A6 of LogisticPark Varna, Varna

2008                                 DSK Bank Darvenica Branch, Sofia

2008                                 DSK Bank Haskovo branch, Haskovo

2007                                 Residential building of Top Group,Sofia

2007                                 Residential complex Orizari, Plovdiv

2007                                 Residential complex Kambanite, Sofia

2007                                 Residential building ofStroyConsult, Sofia

2007                                 Redesign of the Peugeot OfficeBuilding, Sofia

2007                                 Storage building A2 of LogisticPark Varna, Varna

2007                                 Storage building A1 of LogisticPark Varna, Varna

2007                                 Master plan of LogisticPark Varna, Varna

2007                                 Office building of StroyConsult, Sliven

2007                                 Office building 8 of Business ParkVarna, Varna

2006                                 Competition project for StroyConsult BusinessCenter, Sofia, I place

2006                                 Competition project for LogisticCenter Varna, Varna

2006                                 Hypermarket Billa / Technomarket, Yambol

2006                                 Frame contract with UBB forreconstruction of over 40 branches

2006                                 Office Building K3 of CityCorp Building,Sofia

2006                                 Preliminary study of Alfa BusinessCenter, Sofia

2006                                 Preliminary study of UnitedBulgarian Bank’s Headquarter, Sofia

2005                                 Concept design of Business CenterTenis Maleevi, Sofia

2005                                 Reconstruction and new bridge of Top Group Business Center,Sofia

2005                                 Preliminary study of Sofia AirportCenter, Sofia

2005                                 Office building 6 of Business ParkVarna – Headquarter of E.O.N., Varna

2005                                 Office building 1 of Business ParkVarna, Varna

2005                                 Master plan of BusinessPark Varna, Varna

2004                                 Office buildings 7&9 of Business ParkSofia, Sofia

2004                                 Top Group building in Sofia

2004                                 TNT building in Sofia

2004                                 Clima Tech’s Office building in Sofia

2004                                 Four Wind’s Office & Commercialbuilding in Sofia

2004                                 Master plan’s Preliminary study ofBistritsa Park & Logistics Park Sofia

2004                                 Yavorov block of flats, Sofia

2003                                 Interior designof new Pfizer company’s office in Datex building, Sofia 2003                                 Globul’s shops in Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna and Bourgas.

2003                                 Multifunctionalbuilding 11 of Business Park Sofia, Sofia

2003                                 Storey parking building P1 ofBusiness Park Sofia, Sofia

1999-2003                       Preliminarydesign studies of over 50 buildings and plots made forLindner AG in Bulgaria; BusinessPark Sofia’s concept planningparticipation as well as interior design of common areas of different buildings

and internal space design in over 48000 м2 of office, storage andcommercial areas for over 100 companies - some of them are 3M, Allied Domecq, AlexandraGroup, Allied Pickfords, Allianz, AmCham, Biochim, UBB, Carlsberg, Kamenitza,

Hilti, Henkel, Colliers, City Call, Evrokom, Globul, Germanos, Kraft, Group 4

Securitas, Lindner Bulgaria, Mercurius, Philips, Sony, Rigips, Schneider

Electric, Umicore, Wuerth, Westinghouse, etc.

2002                                 Reconstructionof a Sport City Hall, Dryanovo2002                                 Main gate’s control building of Business Park Sofia, Sofia2002                                 Office building 2 of Business Park Sofia, Sofia 2001                                 Interior designof a pharmaceutical company’s office, Sofia1998                                 Reconstructionof the public hall and office space of INGBank Head Office, Sofia.

1997                                 Reconstruction ofthe BNB ServiceBuilding -Slatina, Sofia, (Conceptual Project);

1997                                 New BNB MoneyPrinting House, Sofia(Furniture Equipment Design)

1997                                 Reconstructionof the BNB Central Building,1 Al. Battenberg Sqr., Sofia, (Building research and North Wing Conceptual

Project);

1996                                 New building ofthe BULBANK, Haskovo Branch (First Competition Prize);

1996                                 Reconstruction of the BNBBranch, Plovdiv,(Conceptual Project);

1996                                 Reconstruction ofthe BNB Building,7, Moskovska Str., Sofia(Conceptual Project, Furniture Equipment Design);

1995                                 Reconstruction of theKAPITALBANK, Vitosha bul. Branch, Sofia;

1995                                 Reconstruction of the BNBBranch, Varna,(Conceptual Project);

1994                                 Reconstruction of theBANKSERVICE, Shoumen Branch;

1994                                 Vault of FBH Elana, Sofia;

1994                                 Reconstruction of the BNB Holiday House, Primorsko;

1993                                 Reconstruction ofthe Insurance Company BULGARIA,Varna, (SecondCompetition Prize);

1993                                 Reconstruction ofthe Head-office of KRISTALBANK AD, Sofia (Conceptual Project);

1992-2003                       Living Houses &Apartments: New Buildings – 8 projects,

Reconstructions – 4 projects, Interior Designs – 3 projects.

Teamwork design practice:

1991                                 Study andResearch Business-Centre of the Universityof National and World Economy, Sofia.

1991                                 Business-CentreLEX, Sofia;

1990                                 Interior Designof the University Education Union;

1989                                 First Prize inArchitectural Competition for the Engineering Institute, Plovdiv.

1989                                 College ofelectronic systems, Sofia;

 

PUBLICATIONS AND STUDIES:

1997                                 Introduction ofthe new building of the BULBANK AD, Haskovo Branch, Architecture Magazine

4/1997

1993                                 Architectural andFunctional Research of the buildings of the Federal Reserve System in Chicago, Pittsburgh, Washington, Baltimore,  Richmond, EastRutherford and New York, U.S.A., presented after my visit –internal use of BNB

1993                                 Architectural andFunctional Research of the buildings of Central Banks in Austria, Czech

Republic and Hungary, presented after my visit – internal use of BNB

1991                                 Basic Lines ofArchitectural and Functional Conceptions for Building of Special School-Houses of Correction for Children(co-author)