dimitrovabd

Architectural Bureau DIMITROV

CURRICULUM VITAE

Dimitar Georgiev Dimitrov, Reg. Architect,

Managing Director of Architectural Bureau DIMITROV Ltd.

Member of International Union of Architects, Section Bulgaria;

Member of Bulgarian Chamber of Architects – Reg. No 01157

www.archb.com

PERSONAL DATA:

Date and Place of Birth: 7 August 1964, Shoumen, Bulgaria

Nationality: Bulgarian

Address: 39 Kn. Boris I Street, apt.10, Sofia - 1463

Contact Data: Mobile: 0888 355 287, E-mail: [email protected]

Driver License: В and М category

BACKGROUND:

1985 - 1991 University of Architecture,Civil Engineering and Geodesy, Sofia; Architecture, Public Buildings Profile; Architect;

Memberof UIA (International Union of Architects), Section Bulgaria; Member of Bulgarian Chamberof Architects.

1979 – 1983 College of FineCeramics and Glass, Novy Pazar, Bulgaria; Design and Decoration ofFine Ceramics and Glass,

PROFESSIONAL SKILLS:

Languages: Bulgarian,English, Russian

Computer Skills: CADD systems : AutoCAD 2009, Revit 2009, ArchiCAD, Sketch Up;

Visualisation : 3D Studio Max, Corel applications, Adobe Photoshop;

Standard Applications : Windows, MSOffice, MSAccess, MS Project, MS PowerPoint, Internet applications, website design;

Others: Design specialization inPublic, Bank (incl. Special) and Office buildings; Design team manager, Project manager; Rent and Sale to clientsexperience in office and residential buildings areas.

PRESENT POSITION:

2004 till now ManagingDirector of ArchitecturalBureau DIMITROV Ltd. (Planning, Design, Consultancy), Chef Designer ( www.archb.com )

PREVIOUS POSITIONS AND EMPLOYMENT:

2002 – 2004 LindnerBulgaria Ltd. (ConstructionEntrepreneurship and Project Management, Construction) – Planning and Marketing Manager : planning and design specificclient’s requirements; contacts with clients for rent and sale office and

residential areas; concept, preliminary and final design work for Business Park

Sofia – Mladost IV.

1999 – 2002 Lindner Immobilien Bulgaria Ltd. (Construction Entrepreneurship and ProjectManagement for Business Park Sofia, etc.) – Planning and Sales Manager : planning and design specific client’srequirements; contacts with clients for rent and sale office and residential

areas, concept, preliminary and final design work for Business Park Sofia –

Mladost IV.

1998 - 1999 BJYEurope LLC (architecture, engineering, planning, systems) – Local Manager : set up, structure, employmentand management of design office all disciplines included; design work for USA, marketing, attending tenders

1995 - 1998 BulgarianNational Bank (CentralBank of Bulgaria) – Architect of BNB : redesign and reconstructionresponsibilities of the BNB buildings in Bulgaria, most of them culturemonuments

1992 - 1995 Bulgarian National Bank (Central Bank of Bulgaria) – Project Manager : redesign and reconstruction responsibilities ofthe branch and other buildings

1988 - 1992 Education’sBuildings Laboratory – UACEG (consulting, design, theory and research work for Ministry of Education) - Designer .

DESIGN PROJECT EXPERIENCE:

Own practiceas a chief designer:

2014 Commercial &Residential Business Complex Mladost, Garanti Koza, Sofia

2013 Office buildingIcarus, Nikolay Liliev Str., Lozenets, Sofia

2013 Building passports of UnitedBulgarian Bank branches in Haskovo, Lovetch,

Ruse, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Sliven,Sofia

2013 Building passportof clinker storage in “Devnya Cement” AD

2013 Border check-point Zlatarevo – reconstructionand modernization– World

Bank Project

2013 Border check-point Vrashka Chuka – reconstructionand modernization– World BankProject

2013 Border check-point Bregovo – reconstructionand modernization– World

Bank Project

2013 Border check-point Stanke Lisichkovo/ Customs check-point Logodazh – reconstruction and modernization– World Bank Project

2012 King’s Residenceof Krichim – reconstruction of the main building

2011 Productionfacility of „Thermo-engineering MPZ” Ltd, Bozhurishte

2011 Multifunctional buildingStroy-Consult, Sofia

2011 Residential building Gorna Banya, Sofia

2011 Low energy residential building, Sofia

2010 UBB Haskovo branch

2010 UBB Botevgrad branch

2010 UBB Vraca branch

2010 UBB Ivaylovgrad branch

2010 Low energy industrial buildingCentilion, Sofia

2010 Chateau Cristal Center, Sofia – competition project

2009 Children’s Museum, Sofia –conceptual project

2009 Logistic building Devnya Cement

2009 Sport Hall Competition project for 9-14000 visitors, Sofia

2009 Residential building Evksinograd, Varna

2008 OfficeBuilding Boomerang, Sofia

2008 Production facility ofTermoengineering, Bozhurishte, Sofia

2008 Pedestrian bridge over Simeon Veliki Blvd.,Shoumen

2008 Concept design of Astra Business Center, Shoumen

2008 Concept design of Airport LogisticPark Krumovo, Plovdiv

2008 Concept design of Showroom Karlovskoshose, Plovdiv

2008 Concept design of Logistic ParkSlivnitsa, Slivnitsa

2008 Competition project for Autotrade OfficeBuilding, Varna

2008 Redesign of Master plan ofBusiness Park Varna, Varna

2008 Office building 2 of Business ParkVarna, Varna

2008 Office / commercial building A4 of LogisticPark Varna, Varna

2008 Office / commercial building A3 of LogisticPark Varna, Varna

2008 Storage building A6 of LogisticPark Varna, Varna

2008 DSK Bank Darvenica Branch, Sofia

2008 DSK Bank Haskovo branch, Haskovo

2007 Residential building of Top Group,Sofia

2007 Residential complex Orizari, Plovdiv

2007 Residential complex Kambanite, Sofia

2007 Residential building ofStroyConsult, Sofia

2007 Redesign of the Peugeot OfficeBuilding, Sofia

2007 Storage building A2 of LogisticPark Varna, Varna

2007 Storage building A1 of LogisticPark Varna, Varna

2007 Master plan of LogisticPark Varna, Varna

2007 Office building of StroyConsult, Sliven

2007 Office building 8 of Business ParkVarna, Varna

2006 Competition project for StroyConsult BusinessCenter, Sofia, I place

2006 Competition project for LogisticCenter Varna, Varna

2006 Hypermarket Billa / Technomarket, Yambol

2006 Frame contract with UBB forreconstruction of over 40 branches

2006 Office Building K3 of CityCorp Building,Sofia

2006 Preliminary study of Alfa BusinessCenter, Sofia

2006 Preliminary study of UnitedBulgarian Bank’s Headquarter, Sofia

2005 Concept design of Business CenterTenis Maleevi, Sofia

2005 Reconstruction and new bridge of Top Group Business Center,Sofia

2005 Preliminary study of Sofia AirportCenter, Sofia

2005 Office building 6 of Business ParkVarna – Headquarter of E.O.N., Varna

2005 Office building 1 of Business ParkVarna, Varna

2005 Master plan of BusinessPark Varna, Varna

2004 Office buildings 7&9 of Business ParkSofia, Sofia

2004 Top Group building in Sofia

2004 TNT building in Sofia

2004 Clima Tech’s Office building in Sofia

2004 Four Wind’s Office & Commercialbuilding in Sofia

2004 Master plan’s Preliminary study ofBistritsa Park & Logistics Park Sofia

2004 Yavorov block of flats, Sofia

2003 Interior designof new Pfizer company’s office in Datex building, Sofia 2003 Globul’s shops in Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna and Bourgas.

2003 Multifunctionalbuilding 11 of Business Park Sofia, Sofia

2003 Storey parking building P1 ofBusiness Park Sofia, Sofia

1999-2003 Preliminarydesign studies of over 50 buildings and plots made forLindner AG in Bulgaria; BusinessPark Sofia’s concept planningparticipation as well as interior design of common areas of different buildings

and internal space design in over 48000 м2 of office, storage andcommercial areas for over 100 companies - some of them are 3M, Allied Domecq, AlexandraGroup, Allied Pickfords, Allianz, AmCham, Biochim, UBB, Carlsberg, Kamenitza,

Hilti, Henkel, Colliers, City Call, Evrokom, Globul, Germanos, Kraft, Group 4

Securitas, Lindner Bulgaria, Mercurius, Philips, Sony, Rigips, Schneider

Electric, Umicore, Wuerth, Westinghouse, etc.

2002 Reconstructionof a Sport City Hall, Dryanovo2002 Main gate’s control building of Business Park Sofia, Sofia2002 Office building 2 of Business Park Sofia, Sofia 2001 Interior designof a pharmaceutical company’s office, Sofia1998 Reconstructionof the public hall and office space of INGBank Head Office, Sofia.

1997 Reconstruction ofthe BNB ServiceBuilding -Slatina, Sofia, (Conceptual Project);

1997 New BNB MoneyPrinting House, Sofia(Furniture Equipment Design)

1997 Reconstructionof the BNB Central Building,1 Al. Battenberg Sqr., Sofia, (Building research and North Wing Conceptual

Project);

1996 New building ofthe BULBANK, Haskovo Branch (First Competition Prize);

1996 Reconstruction of the BNBBranch, Plovdiv,(Conceptual Project);

1996 Reconstruction ofthe BNB Building,7, Moskovska Str., Sofia(Conceptual Project, Furniture Equipment Design);

1995 Reconstruction of theKAPITALBANK, Vitosha bul. Branch, Sofia;

1995 Reconstruction of the BNBBranch, Varna,(Conceptual Project);

1994 Reconstruction of theBANKSERVICE, Shoumen Branch;

1994 Vault of FBH Elana, Sofia;

1994 Reconstruction of the BNB Holiday House, Primorsko;

1993 Reconstruction ofthe Insurance Company BULGARIA,Varna, (SecondCompetition Prize);

1993 Reconstruction ofthe Head-office of KRISTALBANK AD, Sofia (Conceptual Project);

1992-2003 Living Houses &Apartments: New Buildings – 8 projects,

Reconstructions – 4 projects, Interior Designs – 3 projects.

Teamwork design practice:

1991 Study andResearch Business-Centre of the Universityof National and World Economy, Sofia.

1991 Business-CentreLEX, Sofia;

1990 Interior Designof the University Education Union;

1989 First Prize inArchitectural Competition for the Engineering Institute, Plovdiv.

1989 College ofelectronic systems, Sofia;

PUBLICATIONS AND STUDIES:

1997 Introduction ofthe new building of the BULBANK AD, Haskovo Branch, Architecture Magazine

4/1997

1993 Architectural andFunctional Research of the buildings of the Federal Reserve System in Chicago, Pittsburgh, Washington, Baltimore, Richmond, EastRutherford and New York, U.S.A., presented after my visit –internal use of BNB

1993 Architectural andFunctional Research of the buildings of Central Banks in Austria, Czech

Republic and Hungary, presented after my visit – internal use of BNB

1991 Basic Lines ofArchitectural and Functional Conceptions for Building of Special School-Houses of Correction for Children(co-author)