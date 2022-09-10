C#/Unity Developer(ASP.NET beginner)

I took a full course on YouTube from Simple Code, where I learned the basics of C#. At the moment I am creating a game with my friend on the Unity engine, in parallel, I am learning the basic syntax of C# and OOP on the codewars website, here is a link to my profile: https://www.codewars.com/users/dirana

and try to understood asp.net

Since I am a fan of computer games, I have little experience, what the player wants from you. Not so long ago, we created a game on our knee with a friend in a couple of days to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, here is a link on Google Play : https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.Windespirestudio.UArmyHelp