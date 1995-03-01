Curriculum Vitae

Name: Dmytro Tur

Birth date and birth-place: September 28 1971, L'viv

The marital status: single.

Job experience:

In my work I'm use Delphi, PHP, MySQL, FoxPro, MsAccess, SQL, HTML, Front Page, Macromedia Flash, Corel, Adobe.

07.1999 - Present time:

Fulfilled odd orders to create software for electronic business (database, analytical programs, web-sites)

www.druzba.lviv.ua

Created computer-aided temperature control system

The aim of creation the system is to computerize the temperature control system according to the combination of the thermal sensitive elements.

The program software provides the user with the expert analysis of the thermal behavior of the measured processes.

The following main functions are realized by the program software:

- Setting up a flexible contact between the program software and the source of information assisted by the transparent interface.

- The computerized receiving, registration and statistic real-time temperature parameters processing.

- Saving the information in the data base of the system.

- Making calculations and displaying the results graphically or in the list form on the monitor.

- Contextual help to a user.

The program software is protected from the users' incorrect actions and works stably in the Windows operation system, supports a comfortable interface for a user.

The aim of the developments is to improve the quality of the products by improving the control over the technological process of the company.

Created a program (database) for registration and analysis and grouping the patients according to the given criteria for the doctor. The program is scale, is intended for medical institutions of any type. An individual program was created for the doctor having private (individual) practice.

The purpose of the program - information all support of the patient from reception till completion treatment course. The information about the patient (biographical data, outcomes of the analyses, diagnostics, assignments, outcomes of treatment, etc) acts in the central database of clinic from working terminals of separate services (reception separation, laboratory treating doctor, etc) for subsequent operating usage. The common registration and analysis of operation of clinic is parallel made. The program is created with usage of technologies the client - server on base SQL7.

Has created some programs (databases) and web-pages on private orders.

02.1998-06.1999:

The engineer - programmer, trade corporation.

Has created the program (database) for the registration and analysis of driving of the goods on firm. The program fulfils: the registration of the goods in warehouses, registration of the co-signatorys, the registration of payments, provides different sorts of the final pays (cash, non-cash, bill of exchange, barter) and payments (prepayment, payment on the fact, credit), abstract of superimposed and other documents, accountability and analyzer.

Has installed and accompanied on firm hardware and software necessary for operation of the program.

08.1997-12.1997:

The engineer - programmer, computer corporation.

Gathered computers, installed the software.

The main profile of operation - allocation to firms both private persons hardware and software, designing and installation of local networks, organization and support of computer complexes of firms.

03.1995-07.1996:

Tehnik of faculty, State University " the Lvov Polytehniks". Administration and technical support of the computer complex of laboratories of faculty.

The additional information.

I engineer with wide experience of applied programming. I use in job new methods and technologies. Permanently I raise the professional level, I watch new reachings and developments. Very much I love the job. Was in army. I have driver's certificate of categories B, C.

I know colloquial German and technical English.

To itself is exacting, is vigorous. I know how to work in the command, but I prefer independent job. character quiet, I know how live with the people.

Good sense of humour.