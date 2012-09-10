Professional Web Application Developer in a wide variety of web application

Professional Web Application Developer in a wide variety of web applications. Always interested in job opportunities, interesting projects, as well as close interaction with any web-related areas. Particularly interested in building large web 2.0 community portals.

(X)HTML/DHTML, CSS, PHP, Perl, MySQL, JavaScript, Ajax, XML, XSLT, yaml, j2ee, flex , Photoshop, Coreldraw, VC++;

LAN, hardware, administration of Windows/Linux, Apache, Mysql, crossbrowser compatibility, W3C standarts, web security