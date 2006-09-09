LimeTek Solutons LLC is a novice and emerging company from Redmond, Washington and has its offshore development office in Ukraine that helps clients succeed in global IT development efforts. We are close to the customer giving them all there is needed to develop cutting edge software together with the best offshore outsourcing companies. The clients of LimeTek solutions seek mainly IT development partnerships as well as projects to be accomplished by the third parties.

Technical Skills:

Programming Languages:

C (5 years), C++ (5 years), Java J2SE,J2EE,J2ME(3 years), Assembler language (Intel) (5 years), SQL (3 years),.NET platform C#,ASP.NET(2 years)

Operating systems:

Windows 95/98/NT/ME/XP/2000 /2003(10 years)

Network protocols knowledge:

IP, TCP, UDP , HTTP , RTP, FTP, SFTP

CPU technologies knowledge:

MMX

Programming and design technologies:

COM/COM+/DCOM,ADO/ADO.NET,ODBC,OOD, Pattern design, RUP.

DataBases:

MSSQL,MySQL,ORACLE,IBM Cloudscape.