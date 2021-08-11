dubaiclean

Sofa & Carpet Cleaning Services

Only Dubai clean offers a carbonating-action cleaning process that will have the upholstery sparkling clean, dry, and ready for guests in one to two hours instead of one to two days. Dubai clean uses less water than other processes, minimizing drying time and reducing the chance of mold, mildew, and bacteria growth. Millions of tiny effervescent bubbles burst dirt and stains from the upholstery fabrics, lifting them to the surface where they are thoroughly extracted. Dubai clean's safe, non-toxic solutions actually help the fabrics stay as clean as new.

We are aware of different cleaning needs for different upholstery materials to ensure that relevant cleaning extends the life of your Sofa, Dining chair, Mattress, Rugs, and carpet. You can rely on us to keep your furniture healthy and reduce the risk of diseases and health issues due to dust.

Services:

We provide you with

1. Commercial Cleaning

2. Maid Services

3. Sofa & Carpet Cleaning Services

4. Windows Cleaning

5. Post Construction Cleaning

6. Power Wash

7. Upholstery Cleaning

8. Grout Steam Cleaning

9. Deep Cleaning

10. AC Duct Cleaning

Contact:

Our highly experienced team members are always here to solve your problems. The efficient team members of Dubai Clean are available 24/7 to serve you. If you need any help please do not feel shy and contact us or visit our office. Our website is also operationally active around the world. You can even email us at [email protected]. We will respond to your queries timely. You can even contact us through call, dial +971 56 100 4127 24/7. You can also get in touch with us through Facebook, Instagram, and youtube.