ederrington

Профессиональный переводчик

I've been working in different language schools in Russia as a translator for over 6 years. I have experience in translating various documents, medical and technical articles, books, etc. As for the level of English - it's Advanced, with a good experience of speaking and writing skills. While working in language centers, I have experienced teaching as well, and quite enjoyed it, but not as much as translation. But that experience helped me level up my vocabulary and grammar knowledge.I'm living in Spain with my husband and newborn daughter, but originally I'm from Russia. My husband is from England, and living with him for over 2 years now, I can honestly say that my English is close to native speaker.