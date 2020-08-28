Tymchenko Eduard 01.02.1991

Zadneprovskaya 14a/25

Zaporizhzhya 68097

Phone: +420608786644

Email: [email protected]

Education:

Zaporizhia National Technical University,

Faculty of Engineering, Master`s degree qualification onspecialty Metal forming.

IT academy "Step", Language C++ in low level.

Work experience:

May. 2015 - Oct. 2015 Kodiak, Peninsula fish processingand packing plants as assistant supervisor. Communication with people of

different nationalities in the American language, the organization of the safe

operation of the enterprise.

Jan. 2015 – May 2019

Freelancer. Personal assistant director of the company "Intilab" Krasnodar RF. Processing large volumes of information, SEO, SMM, setting up advertising companies in GoogleAds / YandexDirect.

April 2019 – June 2020

Line operator in the Czech Republic at the TPCA plant. Currently looking for a jobSkills:

English Upper Intermediate, native Ukrainian &Russian language. Knowledge ofcomputer programs at the highest level.

Maintain advertising campaigns of productions, brands,placement in social networks and mailing to databases.

Hobbies:

Playing chess, soccer, ping-pong, computer games.

If your company needs a competent and smart person, I will be glad tocooperate.

Best regardsEduard.