Name : Taras
Last Name: Kostenko
Personal information
Date of birth: November, 4, 1984
Place of birth : Belyki , Poltava region,Ukraine
Marital status: married
Foreign passport available : No
Contact information
Full Mailing (Post) Address: 18 Petra Svinarenko st. , flat 103
Kharkiv, Ukraine, 61020
Education
September 2002 – June 2006
Metrology engineer (incomplete)
National Technical University “Kharkov Polytechnic Institute”, Kharkiv, Ukraine;
1991-2002 Primary and Secondary School
Work Expirience
Self employed ( 2009 - now)
Retail Buisness Project Ltd. (2007 – 2009) Computer System Analyst / Java Developer;
“Sun Group” SunMart (2006-2007) - Senior System Administrator;
Digma (2005-2006) – Junior System Administrator;
Self employed (1999-2005);
Project experience record
XIT (2007-2008)
Role : Junior Software Developer
Used technologies : .NET (C#), MS SQL, Win API, SOAP, OLAP,XML
Description: Retail automation (ERP features)
IKS-e260t JavaPOS driver (2008)
Role : Core Developer
Used technologies : Pure Java with RXTX lib
Description: Driver for IKS-e260t fiscal register based on JavaPOS standarts
X.POS (2009)
Role : Core developer
Used technologies : Java, XML, SQL, JDBC, Swing, Ant
Description : Point Of Service for retail and restaurants. OpenBravo POS fork.
Technical Skills
Operating System Experiences
MS Windows 9x/XP (excellent);
MS Windows 2003 (excelent);
MS Windows Vista/7 (good);
GNU\Linux Ubuntu(excellent)/Fedora(good)/CentOS(good)/RHEL(good)/OpenSUSE(excelent)/Slackware(Good);
FreeBSD (good);
Sun Solaris (know how);
MS Windows 3.x, MS DOS (good);
Mac OS X 10.x (good);
Programming Tools
Web-based server technologies: PHP, XML, JSP
Web-based client technologies: HTML, JavaScript, XML , JavaFX (know how)
Web-servers: Apache 1.3-2.0, IIS
Application servers: Tomcat 6.x (good),Jetty(good), GlassFish 2/3(average)
C++ development tools: GCC 3/4 (average), MS Visual C++ 8.0 (average), CodeLite , Kdevelop (average), QtCreator (average), gVim, Eclipse CDT (good)
Java development tools: Eclipse (excellent), Netbeans (good), InteliJ IDEA (average), JEdit (good)
.NET development tools : Visual Studio 8.0 (average), Sharp Develop (good)
Pascal development tools: Delphi 6.0-7.0 (good), Borland Pascal 7.0 (good), Lazarus (average)
Java technologies and tools : Hibernate, Spring, CXF, Axis2, apache-commons, JDBC, Ant (excelent), GWT, SmartGWT, Swing, Log4j, JavaBeans, Maven (average) , Jython integration
C++ technologies : Qt(average) 3-4, GTK (good)
.NET technologies : DevExpress (average)
PHP technologies : Zend Framework (average)
Rich Client Platform : Eclipse RCP (good), Netbeans RCP (average)
ActiveX/COM/OLE technologies (know how)
Database Management Systems
MS SQL Server – (excelent)
PostgreSQL 8.х – (good)
MySQL – (good)
HSQL DB (good)
Apache Derby (good)
InterBase/FireBird – (average)
xBASE systems (FoxPro, MS Visual FoxPro) – (know how)
IBM DB2 (know how)
Oracle – (know how)
Other skills
Version Control System: SVN (excelent), Visual Source Safe (average), Bazzar(avarage), git (know how)
Build management : Team City
Bug tracking systems : Mantis , Redmine , Trac (good), Bugzilla (average)
Business Intelligence : MS BI 2005 , Pentaho BI Platform
Reporting tools : Jasper Report (good), BIRT(good), FastReport(good)
Web design: Eclipse PDT , Aptana, Quanta, PHP Expert Editor
Games development: OGRE (know how) , DirectX (know how), OpenGL (know how)
3D Modeling and graphic designing: 3D Studio Max 7, Adobe Photoshop CS2, GIMP, Maya (know how), Blender (average)
Office: MS Office 2003 ,Open Office 2/3
Command Shell Scripts : bash (good), batch (average)
Certificates for additional educational courses
(Learning) M2074 : designing and implementing OLAP solutions using Microsoft SQL Server
Languages Skills
English: reading, writing and speaking (average)
Ukrainian: native
Russian: native