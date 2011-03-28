Разработка прикладного ПО, проектирование БД

Name : Taras

Last Name: Kostenko

Personal information

Date of birth: November, 4, 1984

Place of birth : Belyki , Poltava region,Ukraine

Marital status: married

Foreign passport available : No

Contact information

Full Mailing (Post) Address: 18 Petra Svinarenko st. , flat 103

Kharkiv, Ukraine, 61020

Education

September 2002 – June 2006

Metrology engineer (incomplete)

National Technical University “Kharkov Polytechnic Institute”, Kharkiv, Ukraine;

1991-2002 Primary and Secondary School

Work Expirience

Self employed ( 2009 - now)

Retail Buisness Project Ltd. (2007 – 2009) Computer System Analyst / Java Developer;

“Sun Group” SunMart (2006-2007) - Senior System Administrator;

Digma (2005-2006) – Junior System Administrator;

Self employed (1999-2005);

Project experience record

XIT (2007-2008)

Role : Junior Software Developer

Used technologies : .NET (C#), MS SQL, Win API, SOAP, OLAP,XML

Description: Retail automation (ERP features)

IKS-e260t JavaPOS driver (2008)

Role : Core Developer

Used technologies : Pure Java with RXTX lib

Description: Driver for IKS-e260t fiscal register based on JavaPOS standarts

X.POS (2009)

Role : Core developer

Used technologies : Java, XML, SQL, JDBC, Swing, Ant

Description : Point Of Service for retail and restaurants. OpenBravo POS fork.

Technical Skills

Operating System Experiences

MS Windows 9x/XP (excellent);

MS Windows 2003 (excelent);

MS Windows Vista/7 (good);

GNU\Linux Ubuntu(excellent)/Fedora(good)/CentOS(good)/RHEL(good)/OpenSUSE(excelent)/Slackware(Good);

FreeBSD (good);

Sun Solaris (know how);

MS Windows 3.x, MS DOS (good);

Mac OS X 10.x (good);

Programming Tools

Web-based server technologies: PHP, XML, JSP

Web-based client technologies: HTML, JavaScript, XML , JavaFX (know how)

Web-servers: Apache 1.3-2.0, IIS

Application servers: Tomcat 6.x (good),Jetty(good), GlassFish 2/3(average)

C++ development tools: GCC 3/4 (average), MS Visual C++ 8.0 (average), CodeLite , Kdevelop (average), QtCreator (average), gVim, Eclipse CDT (good)

Java development tools: Eclipse (excellent), Netbeans (good), InteliJ IDEA (average), JEdit (good)

.NET development tools : Visual Studio 8.0 (average), Sharp Develop (good)

Pascal development tools: Delphi 6.0-7.0 (good), Borland Pascal 7.0 (good), Lazarus (average)

Java technologies and tools : Hibernate, Spring, CXF, Axis2, apache-commons, JDBC, Ant (excelent), GWT, SmartGWT, Swing, Log4j, JavaBeans, Maven (average) , Jython integration

C++ technologies : Qt(average) 3-4, GTK (good)

.NET technologies : DevExpress (average)

PHP technologies : Zend Framework (average)

Rich Client Platform : Eclipse RCP (good), Netbeans RCP (average)

ActiveX/COM/OLE technologies (know how)

Database Management Systems

MS SQL Server – (excelent)

PostgreSQL 8.х – (good)

MySQL – (good)

HSQL DB (good)

Apache Derby (good)

InterBase/FireBird – (average)

xBASE systems (FoxPro, MS Visual FoxPro) – (know how)

IBM DB2 (know how)

Oracle – (know how)

Other skills

Version Control System: SVN (excelent), Visual Source Safe (average), Bazzar(avarage), git (know how)

Build management : Team City

Bug tracking systems : Mantis , Redmine , Trac (good), Bugzilla (average)

Business Intelligence : MS BI 2005 , Pentaho BI Platform

Reporting tools : Jasper Report (good), BIRT(good), FastReport(good)

Web design: Eclipse PDT , Aptana, Quanta, PHP Expert Editor

Games development: OGRE (know how) , DirectX (know how), OpenGL (know how)

3D Modeling and graphic designing: 3D Studio Max 7, Adobe Photoshop CS2, GIMP, Maya (know how), Blender (average)

Office: MS Office 2003 ,Open Office 2/3

Command Shell Scripts : bash (good), batch (average)

Certificates for additional educational courses

(Learning) M2074 : designing and implementing OLAP solutions using Microsoft SQL Server

Languages Skills

English: reading, writing and speaking (average)

Ukrainian: native

Russian: native